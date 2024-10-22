Can’t Wait for FM25? This Football Manager 2024 Deal Has You Covered

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of Football Manager 2025, we’ve got some good news to keep you going in the meantime. While FM25 has been delayed until March 2025, Fanatical is currently offering Football Manager 2024 at a 13% discount, bringing the price down to just £39.14. It’s the perfect chance to dive into a new season, managing your favorite clubs while you wait for the next big release.

For those in the US, don't worry! CDKeys has an even better deal with a whopping 44% off, making Football Manager 2024 available for just $33.19.

With such great offers on the table, now’s the ideal time to grab the game and start building your managerial legacy before FM25 finally arrives!

This really comes down to the individual, as the game would typically be coming to the end of its lifecycle if FM25 wasn't delayed. To some, that may be offputting, with the footballing landscape being a little out of date to the current season. However, there is a workaround if you want to play with the latest transfers, promotions, and squads.

Thanks to the Football Manager community, you can play FM24 as if it were FM25 with the latest Summer Transfer mod. It's an easy-to-apply quick-fix that issues changes such as Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino to Arsenal and Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid for more accurate 2025/26 rosters.

It may not be a fresh Football Manager game, but this mod will certainly keep FM24 relevant until FM25 finally gets released. With that in mind, make sure you purchase the game for yourself while it's on sale using the button below.