Best NBA 2K25 Season 2 Point Guard Build

Season 2 of NBA 2K25 is here, and it introduced new animations, shooting changes, and badges were adjusted, which left many players looking for the best point guard build in the game.

Having the best build possible in NBA 2K25 is game-changing, especially in online modes, such as The Park or The Rec, where the competition is fierce.

In this article, we will go over the best point guard build in Season 2. This build excels in all areas of the game, especially three-point shooting and playmaking, and will help players dominate the court.

Best Point Guard Build in NBA 2K25 Season 2

With the changes introduced to NBA 2K25 in Season 2, creating a great build became slightly harder, particularly when it comes to point guard builds.

In NBA 2K25, point guards need to have great shooting and playmaking ability, and can't be a black hole on defense. These are the three key aspects of having success in NBA 2K25 with a point guard build, especially online.

There are exceptions to this rule. If a player is astonishing on offense, creating shots, getting teammates involved, and always making the correct decision, their lack of defensive presence can be overlooked.

But players won't need to worry about that with this build, as it excels in the playmaking, shooting, and defense departments. It allows users to impact both sides of the floor, and completely take over a game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at this build template, attributes, badges, and takeovers.

Build Template

Here are the build template details:

Height - 6’3’’

Weight - 195 lbs

Wingspan - 6’6’’

Attributes

Attributes are the most important part of this build. They must be allocated correctly, otherwise, some of the crucial badges in this build won't be unlocked.

Without all the badges, this build won't be as effective, and that's something players should take into account.

This is how the attributes should be allocated to get this build.

Close Shot - 78

Driving Layup – 77

Driving Dunk – 93

Standing Dunk – 45

Post Control – 37

Mid-range Shot - 81

Three-Point Shot – 91

Free Throw – 99

Pass Accuracy – 92

Ball Handle – 92

Speed with Ball – 90

Interior Defense – 47

Perimeter Defense – 71

Steal – 73

Block - 60

Offensive Rebound – 25

Defensive Rebound – 39

Speed - 85

Agility - 75

Strength – 73

Vertical – 80

Badges

This build has great all-around badges, with some must-have badges for point guards, such as Dimer, Deadeye, and Handles for Days.

These badges are what take this build to the next level, and make it incredible on both sides of the floor.

Here are all the badges players get with this build:

Ankle Assasin - Bronze and Silver (Tier 1)

Bail Out - Bronze and Silver (Tier 1)

Challenger - Bronze (Tier 1)

Deadeye - Bronze and Silver (Tier 1)

Lightning Launch - Bronze, Silver, and Gold (Tier 1)

Interceptor - Bronze and Silver (Tier 1)

Handles For Days - Bronze, Silver, and Gold (Tier 1)

Glove - Bronze (Tier 1)

Limitless Range - Bronze and Silver (Tier 1)

Mini Marksman - Bronze and Silver (Tier 1)

Physical Finisher - Bronze (Tier 1)

Set Shot Specialist - Bronze, Silver, and Gold (Tier 1)

Posterizer - Bronze, Silver, and Gold (Tier 1)

Shifty Shooter - Bronze, Silver, and Gold (Tier 1)

Strong Handle - Bronze, Silver, and Gold (Tier 1)

Unpluckable - Bronze, Silver, and Gold (Tier 1)

Versatile Visionary - Bronze and Silver (Tier 1)

Aerial Wizard - Bronze, Silver, Gold, HOF (Tier 2)

Break Starter - Bronze, Silver, and Gold (Tier 2)

Dimer - Bronze, Silver, Gold, HOF (Tier 2)

Float Game - Bronze and Silver (Tier 2)

Off-Ball Pest - Bronze and Silver (Tier 2)

Layup Mismaster - Bronze (Tier 2)

Immovable Enforcer - Bronze (Tier 2)

Paint Prodigy - Bronze (Tier 2)

Slippery Off-Ball - Bronze and Silver (Tier 2)

Takeovers

Here are all the takeovers available for this build:

Above the Rim

Dribble Wizard

Driver

Flash

Fluid Shooter

Kryptonite

Make It Rain

Middy Maestro

Offensive Artist

Orchestrator

Satellite

Slice

Sniper

Skilled Slasher

Spot-Up Shooter

The General

3PT Architect

With this build, players can finish at the rim with ease, have a solid decent mid-range shot, and their three-point shot is incredibly effective. When it comes to playmaking, their speed with the ball, ball handle, and pass accuracy are all fantastic, which is what you want from a point guard.

Defensively, this build is solid on perimeter defense, and can even get some steals. As with most point guards, its interior defense isn't great and will get punished in the post by centers or power forwards.

This is everything players need to know to recreate the best point guard build in Season 2 of NBA 2K25. We hope this article was useful, and wish you good luck in your games.