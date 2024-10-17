FC 25 Fans Still Waiting For New Stadium

FC 25 represents a special installment of the franchise for Ipswich Town fans, who can load up the game with their team in the English top flight for the first time in 22 years.

Unfortunately for them, however, they could be set to face another agonizing wait to play at their home stadium in EA's latest football title.

Portman Road Awaits

While it hasn't been the start to the season they would've hoped for, it's still an exciting time to be an Ipswich Town fan. The Tractor Boys were promoted to the Premier League following an outstanding 2023/24 season in the Championship, and they are certainly giving it a good go against some of the best teams in the country.

Ipswich's promotion to the Premier League means that their stadium, Portman Road, will feature in FC 25 once it has been added via a future Title Update. When exactly that will be, though, remains unknown.

While it gives Town fans who play FC 25 something to look forward to, they could be waiting some time before they can experience even more authenticity in the new game, especially if the introduction of Kenilworth Road is anything to go by.

The Luton Town stadium didn't arrive in FC 24 until April 2024, six months after the game's release and just a month before the Premier League season concluded. Even then, a bug meant that the ground was only available to select in Kick Off and not other modes such as Career Mode and Ultimate Team, causing further delay and frustration.

Designers at EA previously admitted that scanning and capturing Kenilworth Road proved tricky due to its unique surroundings, but you would like to think that the process for Portman Road is nowhere near as complex.

With that in mind, it hopefully won't be too long before we see the home of Ipswich Town in FC 25, although this is EA we're on about here, so don't get your hopes up just yet!

Are you looking forward to seeing Portman Road in FC 25? Let us know in the comments section below.