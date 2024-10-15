Madden 25 Angry Runs Program - All You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Angry Runs program is coming back, and it has a similar format in Madden 25 as it did last year.

The program rewards one NFL player who has rushed for an astonishing amount of yards every week. It does so by introducing a card of said player, and players can boost their attributes by using an upgrade token they will receive in a welcome pack.

This upgrade token can be used on the next Angry Runs player to boost their attributes, or kept in the former Angry Runs card.

The Angry Runs program will arrive at Ultimate Team on Thursday, 17 October, on the same day Season 3 goes live.

The Angry Runs Program introduced some great cards in Madden 24.

Last year, the Angry Runs player of the week was revealed by Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football, on his popular segment called, well, Angry Runs.

That remains the same this year, as the segment has been airing every week since the start of the NFL season.

Angry Runs Content

As mentioned above, the Angry Runs program will introduce an 82 OVR player item that players can boost to 87 OVR by using an upgrade token they will receive in a welcome pack.

Players can remove the upgrade token and apply it to new Angry Runs items. This will lower the rating and attributes of the player from which the token is removed, but will significantly boost the attributes of the card that is applied to.

There will also be a champion version of all the Angry Runs player items, that will only be available in the store.

Tyler Allgeier is the first player of the Angry Runs program and will arrive at Ultimate Team on Thursday, 17 October. You can see his attributes in the image above.