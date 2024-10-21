FC 25 TOTW 6 Predictions Ft. Messi & Kane

The FC 25 TOTW 6 promo will arrive on Wednesday October 23 and fans will have the chance to pull some amazing cards based on the performances of players this past weekend.

TOTW, or Team of the Week, uses players who were sensational for club or country, providing a continual supply of new cards for players that may not otherwise feature in the Friday promos.

FC 25 TOTW 6 Predictions

Predicting exactly who will feature is nearly impossible, but we believe these players have a great chance to be included in the FC 25 TOTW 6 promo when it releases on Wednesday.

Harry Kane, Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

Osman Bukari, Austin FC

Emi Martinez, Aston Villa

Pablo Torre, Barcelona

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United

Conclusion

These players all had excellent weekends, and while the TOTW 6 squad will be bigger than just that list, we think each one of these players deserves a spot.

Both Harry Kane and Lionel Messi should be guaranteed after both getting a hat trick this weekend. Osman Bukari bagged one goal and two assists for Austin FC, while Emi Martinez saved a penalty which is usually a good sign for getting a goalkeeper into TOTW.

Pablo Torre scored a late brace as Barcelona demolished Sevilla, while Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Alejandro Garnacho were both crucial to their teams getting all three points this weekend.

Who do you think should be in TOTW 6? Let us know in the comments!