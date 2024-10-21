FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Di Lorenzo SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC can't stop releasing Total Rush content, with the Total Rush Di Lorenzo SBC having just arrived at FC 25, and introducing a fantastic card of the Italian right-back.

This card possesses some spectacular attributes, great PlayStyles, and many roles. It's a perfect card for players with a Serie A squad, who have been hoping for a great right-back card for quite some time.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.

Total Rush Di Lorenzo SBC Cheapest Solutions

This Total Rush Di Lorenzo SBC card is astonishing, as its amazing attributes and PlayStyles make it one of the best right-backs in the game.

The card has 87 pace, 84 defending, 85 physical, 81 dribbling, 80 passing, and 72 shooting. It possesses the Whipped Pass, Intercept, Jockey, Rapid, First Touch, and Relentless PlayStyles.

When it comes to roles, the Total Rush Di Lorenzo card has the Attacking Wingback+, Wingback+, and Wide Playmaker+.

As mentioned above, this card is a dream come true for Serie A fans, who finally have a great right-back to use on Ultimate Team. It can also be great for Hybrid teams that use either Italian or Serie A players.

To get their hands on this spectacular card, and some packs, players need to submit three squads.

Italy

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Italy

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Serie A

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Top Form

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

After submitting these three squads, players will earn the fantastic Total Rush Di Lorenzo card, and three packs, which will hopefully contain some great players.

Completing this SBC, and securing this amazing right-back card, will cost players around 69k coins, making it quite an affordable SBC for the card it offers.

We hope this guide was helpful, and made the task of completing this SBC much easier.

Let us know in the comments below if you are going to complete the Total Rush Di Lorenzo SBC.