NBA 2K25 Controls Guide

NBA 2K25 is here, and players can finally experience the new title in the NBA 2K franchise, which introduces many new features.

However, before jumping onto the court, players should learn everything about the NBA 2K25 controls.

Mastering the game's controls is crucial, as it will give players an advantage over opponents, and secure them many wins on MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

NBA 2K25 Controls

Two new shooting controls, and a defensive one, were introduced in NBA 2K25. But apart from that, all of the controls are very similar to last year, so veteran NBA 2K players should be used to most of the controls.

However, for new players, NBA 2K controls can seem a little bit overwhelming, especially when it comes to dribbling or shooting moves. This guide will explain everything about these controls, in a very detailed yet easy way to understand.

So let's get right into it.

NBA 2K25 Offense Controls

It's impossible to win games in NBA 2K25 without a good offense. While it's true that defense wins championships, a competent offense is also required to win anything in NBA 2K25.

Knowing how to perform dribble moves that will create separation from the defender, being able to perform various shoot moves, and knowing how to call for a screen or other plays, is crucial in NBA 2K25.

Mastering the offense controls in NBA 2K25 will make players much harder to guard while making scoring a much easier task. This can help players in pressure situations where they desperately need a bucket.

There are three types of offense controls in NBA 2K25, on-ball offense, off-ball offense, and advanced offense. These controls include mechanics from the passing, shooting, and dribbling features.

All of the offense controls are important to learn, but the on-ball and off-ball offense ones are especially important.

Without further ado, let's learn all of the NBA 2K25 offense controls.

On-Ball Offense Controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Pro Stick Right Stick Right Stick On The Fly Coaching Directional Pad Directional Pad Call Play LB L1 Post Up LT L2 Call Timeout / Coach's Challenge View Button Share Button Pause Menu Button Menu Button Sprint RT R2 Icon Pass RB R1 Shoot X / Pro Stick Square / Pro Stick

Off-Ball Offense Controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Pro Stick Right Stick Right Stick On The Fly Coaching Directional Pad Directional Pad Call For Screen LB L1 Post Up LT L2 Call Timeout / Coach's Challenge View Button Share Button Pause Menu Button Menu Button Sprint RT R2 Tell Teammate To Shoot X Square Call For Alley-oop Y Triangle

Advanced Offense Controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Call Timeout View Button while on offense Share Button while on offense Coach's Challenge Press View Button after a foul or violation Press Share Button after a foul or violation Positional Playcalling Press LB then press the teammate's button. Then choose a play from the on-screen overlay menu. Press L1 then press the teammate's button. Then choose a play from the on-screen overlay menu. Post Up Press the right button on the Directional Pad to select the best post scorer in the team. Press the right button on the Directional Pad to select the best post scorer in the team. Quick Isolation Press the right button on the Directional Pad to select the best isolation scorer in the team. Press the right button on the Directional Pad to select the best isolation scorer in the team. Pick Control Basic Press and hold LB to have a teammate set a pick Press and hold L1 to have a teammate set a pick Pick Control Side Press and hold LB. Use the Left Stick to choose the pick side Press and hold L1. Use the Left Stick to choose the pick side Pick Control Roll or Fade Press and hold LB. Use RB to choose Roll or Fade Press and hold L1. Use R1 to choose Roll or Fade Slip Screen and Early Fade Once a pick is called, press LB before the screener gets hit to have them Slip or Fade early Once a pick is called, press L1 before the screener gets hit to have them Slip or Fade early Icon Pick Control Press LB, then press and hold the teammate's button to have them set the screen Press L1, then press and hold the teammate's button to have them set the screen

As mentioned above, all of these controls are important and need to be mastered. However, controls such as pick control, positional playcalling, and all of the different passing mechanics are especially important.

These controls will help players quickly call plays, choose the best passing method to get the ball to the open player, call screens, and choose pick sides, which can generate easy looks, and create a mismatch players can explore.

NBA 2K25 Defense Controls

Defense is a pillar of NBA 2K, and in NBA 2K25 it's more important than ever. With the new Cutoff Step mechanic, players have more ways than ever to stop ball-handling opponents, making defense more impactful and also fun.

When it comes to defense controls, there are three types, on-ball, off-ball, and advanced defense. Advanced defense mechanics are included in both the on-ball and off-ball defense controls.

Some players prefer to play on-ball defense, while others like to use off-ball defense and let the AI handle the ball handler. However, both are equally important and to have success in NBA 2K25 players should at least be proficient in the two.

Let's learn all of the defense controls in NBA 2K25.

On-Ball Defense Controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Hands Up Right Stick Up Right Stick Up On The Fly Coaching Directional Pad Directional Pad Double Team LB L1 Intense-D LT L2 Intentional Foul View Button Share Button Pause Menu Button Menu Button Sprint RT R2 Icon Swap RB R1 Steal X / moving the Left Stick left or right Square / moving the Left Stick left or right

Off-Ball Defense Controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Move Player Left Stick Left Stick Hands Up Right Stick Up Right Stick Up On The Fly Coaching Directional Pad Directional Pad Double Team LB L1 Intense-D LT L2 Intentional Foul View Button Share Button Pause Menu Button Menu Button Sprint RT R2 Icon Swap RB R1 Steal X / moving the Left Stick left or right Square / moving the Left Stick left or right

Advanced Defense Controls

Activity Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S Controls PS4 / PS5 Controls Intentional Foul Press and hold X when near the ball handler Press and hold Square when near the ball handler Double Team Press and hold LB Press and hold L1 Icon Double Team Press LB, then press the desired double teamer's button. Press L1, then press the desired double teamer's button. Team Intentional Foul Press View Button Press Share Button Defensive Pressure Adjustments Press LB, then press the desired defender button. Select a defensive strategy from the menu. Press L1, then press the desired defender button. Select a defensive strategy from the menu.

These controls will help players lockdown opponents, making it incredibly hard to score, be it from deep, close range, post-up plays, drives to the basket, and more.

Mastering how to contest shots, block shots, steal the ball, force players to their worst hand, and rebound, is very important, as they are some of the most impactful mechanics in the game.

As with everything, practice makes perfect, and the best way to master the NBA 2K25 controls is by going to the new Learn 2K feature, and practicing until they become second nature.