FC 25 - Total Rush Takeover II Objective Guide

After revealing the Total Rush Team 2, and introducing the Georginio Rutter SBC, EA Sports FC has now added the Total Rush Takeover II Objective to FC 25.
This objective allows players to earn a fantastic Total Rush Milik card for free, as well as many player picks, and season points. It's a way for players to upgrade their squad, and also progress in the Season 1 path.
So let's find out how to complete this objective.
Total Rush Takeover II Objective Guide
The Total Rush Takeover II Objective allows players to earn a Total Rush Milik card, 10 player picks, and 1000 season points, by simply completing some challenges.
The Total Rush Milik card possesses great attributes, having 85 pace, 86 shooting, 85 dribbling, 82 passing, and 82 physicality. It's a great card for players with a Serie A squad, especially since players can earn it for free.
To earn all of these spectacular rewards, players need to complete 10 challenges, and each one offers a unique reward. It's worth noting that players have until Tuesday, 29 October, to complete this objective.
Goal Frenzy
Requirements:
- Play 1 match in the Flash Rush Event: Goal Frenzy
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
Pure Strength
Requirements:
- Play 1 match in the Flash Rush Event: Pure Strength
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
Play 5
Requirements:
- Play 5 Rush Matches.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
Win 3
Requirements:
- Win 3 Rush Matches.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
Score 7
Requirements:
- Score 7 in Rush Matches.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
Assist 5
Requirements:
- Assist 5 in Rush Matches.
Reward:
- 1 Of 2 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
90k Rush Points
Requirements:
- Earn 90,000 Rush Points.
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
100k Rush Points
Requirements:
- Earn 100,000 Rush Points.
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
120k Rush Points
Requirements:
- Earn 120,000 Rush Points.
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
140k Rush Points
Requirements:
- Earn 140,000 Rush Points.
Reward:
- 1 Of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick
- 100 XP
After completing all of the required challenges, players will earn 10 player picks, 1000 season points, and the fantastic Total Rush Milik card.
