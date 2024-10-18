FC 25 - Total Rush Takeover II Objective Guide

After revealing the Total Rush Team 2, and introducing the Georginio Rutter SBC, EA Sports FC has now added the Total Rush Takeover II Objective to FC 25.

This objective allows players to earn a fantastic Total Rush Milik card for free, as well as many player picks, and season points. It's a way for players to upgrade their squad, and also progress in the Season 1 path.

So let's find out how to complete this objective.

Total Rush Takeover II Objective Guide

The Total Rush Takeover II Objective allows players to earn a Total Rush Milik card, 10 player picks, and 1000 season points, by simply completing some challenges.

The Total Rush Milik card possesses great attributes, having 85 pace, 86 shooting, 85 dribbling, 82 passing, and 82 physicality. It's a great card for players with a Serie A squad, especially since players can earn it for free.

To earn all of these spectacular rewards, players need to complete 10 challenges, and each one offers a unique reward. It's worth noting that players have until Tuesday, 29 October, to complete this objective.

Goal Frenzy

Requirements:

Play 1 match in the Flash Rush Event: Goal Frenzy

Reward:

1 Of 3 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

Pure Strength

Requirements:

Play 1 match in the Flash Rush Event: Pure Strength

Reward:

1 Of 3 75+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

Play 5

Requirements:

Play 5 Rush Matches.

Reward:

1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

Win 3

Requirements:

Win 3 Rush Matches.

Reward:

1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

Score 7

Requirements:

Score 7 in Rush Matches.

Reward:

1 Of 2 80+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

Assist 5

Requirements:

Assist 5 in Rush Matches.

Reward:

1 Of 2 81+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

90k Rush Points

Requirements:

Earn 90,000 Rush Points.

Reward:

1 Of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

100k Rush Points

Requirements:

Earn 100,000 Rush Points.

Reward:

1 Of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

120k Rush Points

Requirements:

Earn 120,000 Rush Points.

Reward:

1 Of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

140k Rush Points

Requirements:

Earn 140,000 Rush Points.

Reward:

1 Of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick

100 XP

After completing all of the required challenges, players will earn 10 player picks, 1000 season points, and the fantastic Total Rush Milik card.