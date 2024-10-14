NBA 2K25 is Available at a Discounted Price Ahead of Season 2

NBA 2K25 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting sports titles this year, and now you can grab it at a discounted price just in time for Season 2's expected release.

Over on Amazon, you can save up to 9% off depending on the platform in the US, while in the UK, prices are as low as £35.00, making it a perfect opportunity to jump into the action before the new season drops.

Check it out using the link below, or read on to find out more about NBA 2K's new season.

What's expected in NBA 2K25 Season 2?

Season 2 hasn't been officially confirmed yet, and details about what fans can expect remain under wraps. However, based on the content and features introduced in Season 1, here’s a look at what might be coming to the game soon:

New Promo Programs : Following Season 1’s 3PT Royalty Promo, we could see more promotional content hit MyTEAM

: Following Season 1’s 3PT Royalty Promo, we could see more promotional content hit MyTEAM Higher-Rated Cards : Season 2 is likely to introduce new, higher-rated MyTEAM cards, surpassing the Pink Diamonds from Season 1

: Season 2 is likely to introduce new, higher-rated MyTEAM cards, surpassing the Pink Diamonds from Season 1 Fresh Events : Both MyTEAM and MyCAREER modes will probably receive new events and challenges, keeping the game fresh with new content

: Both MyTEAM and MyCAREER modes will probably receive new events and challenges, keeping the game fresh with new content Season Pass Update: A new Season Pass is likely to appear, along with Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass options

Of course, we don't know this for sure at this stage, but that doesn't have to stop you from diving in and enjoying NBA 2K25! Grab the game on your platform of choice using the links below to hit the court in no time.