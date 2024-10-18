FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC, Costs & Solution

The Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC has just arrived at FC 25, introducing a great card players can earn by submitting four squads.
This card possesses some fantastic attributes, great playstyles, and many roles. It's a perfect card for players who are looking to upgrade their advanced midfielder position, especially for Premier League squads.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this squad.
Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC Cheapest Solutions
As mentioned above, the Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC card has some incredible attributes, having 88 pace, 87 dribbling, 80 shooting, 82 passing, and 82 physicality.
This card has the Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Flair, Trickster, and Relentless PlayStyles. When it comes to roles, it possesses the Playmaker+, Shadow Striker+, and False 9+.
To get their hands on this fantastic card, players need to submit four squads.
France
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
After submitting these four squads, players will earn the fantastic Total Rush Georginio Rutter card and four packs.
Completing this SBC, and securing this amazing advanced midfielder card, will cost players around 168k coins.
Completing this SBC, and securing this amazing advanced midfielder card, will cost players around 168k coins.