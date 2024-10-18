FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC, Costs & Solution

FC 25 Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC
FC 25 Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC

The Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC has just arrived at FC 25, introducing a great card players can earn by submitting four squads.

This card possesses some fantastic attributes, great playstyles, and many roles. It's a perfect card for players who are looking to upgrade their advanced midfielder position, especially for Premier League squads.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this squad.

Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, the Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC card has some incredible attributes, having 88 pace, 87 dribbling, 80 shooting, 82 passing, and 82 physicality.

Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC Card Attributes
This card has the Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Flair, Trickster, and Relentless PlayStyles. When it comes to roles, it possesses the Playmaker+, Shadow Striker+, and False 9+.

To get their hands on this fantastic card, players need to submit four squads.

France

Requirements:

  • France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

FC 25 Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC France Solution
France

Reward:

  • Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

  • Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

FC 25 Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC Premier League Solution
Premier League

Reward:

  • Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

  • Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

FC 25 Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC Top Form Solution
Top Form

Reward:

  • Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

  • Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

FC 25 Total Rush Georginio Rutter SBC 86-Rated Squad Solution
86-Rated Squad

Reward:

  • Premium Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these four squads, players will earn the fantastic Total Rush Georginio Rutter card and four packs.

Completing this SBC, and securing this amazing advanced midfielder card, will cost players around 168k coins.

