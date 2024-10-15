Summer Transfer Mod Turns FM24 Into Football Manager 25

Fans have been frustrated by delay after delay to Football Manager 25. On October 10, having already announced a release date and accepted pre-orders, Sports Interactive confirmed they would be moving FM25 back to March 2025.

This leaves players with four extra months of FM24, and a longer wait to have the right teams in their new divisions and this summer's signings at their favorite team.

Well, players don't necessarily have to wait now thanks to a mod that will let PC players time travel.

Football Manager community site sortitoutsi.net is host to a number of downloadable tactics, skins, and badge packs for the game. Now it also has a huge data update.

This pack puts the latest real life transfers and squads into Football Manager 2024 for you to play. It includes the latest transfers but also promotion and relegation, putting Ipswich Town in the Premier League and Oxford United into the Championship.

While only available to PC players, this mod will give fresh impetus to those who have put FM24 to one side.

The installation process is fairly straightforward.

You can download the zip file here. Then follow these steps.

Extract the zip file Find the "fmf" files within extract files and move them to the following location (create the "editor data" folder if it doesn't exist) Windows: My Documents/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2024/editor data/

My Documents/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2024/editor data/ Mac: /Users/YOURNAME/Library/Application Support/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2024/editor data/ Make sure you don't have any sub folders under "editor data". All ".fmf" files should be directly under the "editor data" folder. Start Football Manager 2024 and select "New Career Game"

It is important to note that this mod will not work with Real World Mode.

So start a new game and enjoy Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino at Arsenal or Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid!