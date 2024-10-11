FM24 Corner Tactic: Score BAGS of Goals With This Routine

One of the biggest edges you can get is to use this Football Manager 2024 corner tactic. You can turn your centre backs into Ballon d'Or contenders by utilising this routine.

Football Manager 2024 has seen an unexpected increase to its life span following a long delay to Football Manager 25, so make the most of the time and take a team from the bottom of the pyramid to the very top.

There's been a meta for corners in FM for a while, and despite the changes to the tactics screen it still holds in FM24.

You want to put your biggest, springiest, and most aggressive players at the near post and put an in-swinging delivery to them. You will also want to bring a player short to draw away a defender.

That invariably means your centre-backs will be the main target. We've already had 10 goals scored in our save directly from this routine and our save is just in December. You'll also get good flick-ons here, so be sure to position a striker at the far post and your best long-shot takers on the edge of the box. This will generate plenty more chances for you as well.

So to summarise, for this routine you need...

In-swinging corners aimed at the near post

A player coming short to draw a defender away

Your two best aerial threats attacking the near post

A strong player marking the goalkeeper

A striker attacking the far post

Make sure to have two players staying back to defend against counter-attacks, and be sure to set your set piece takes with some subs as well. In early access there is a bug that will make your keeper take corners if you don't have a set piece taker on the field!

Key attributes for near-post Aerial Threats

Height

Strength

Heading

Aggression