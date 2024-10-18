FC 25 - Total Rush Team 2 Revealed

EA Sports FC has finally revealed the Total Rush Team 2, and as expected, it includes some fantastic players.

This is the last release of the Total Rush promo, and it brings incredible players such as Messi, Neymar, Salah, and Alexia Putellas, among others.

The cards possess spectacular attributes, great PlayStyles, and many roles, being among the best cards in FC 25. They will be a fantastic addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

Total Rush Team 2

As mentioned above, the Total Rush Team 2 includes some incredible cards, just like the leaks had suggested.

All the Total Rush Team 2 players have great attributes, but Alexia Putellas, Messi, and Salah are the cards every user will want to get their hands on.

These cards are incredibly expensive, which is normal, as they are among the best in the game in their respective positions. They are the perfect cards for players to upgrade their squad ahead of Fut Champions, as they can take their team to the next level.

All Total Rush Team 2 Players

Here are all the Total Rush Team 2 players:

Alexia Putellas

Lionel Messi

Mohamed Salah

Florian Wirtz

Robert Lewandowski

Neymar

Warren Zaire-Emery

Raphael Guerreiro

Maximilian Arnold

Fikayo Tomori

Sydney Lohmann

Tanguy Ndombele

Ricardo Rodriguez

Said Benrahma

Elif Elmas

The Total Rush Team 2 also introduced the Georginio Rutter SBC and two new objectives. There is also a great change more content from the promo is released soon.