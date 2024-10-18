Ultimate Dynasties Promo Returning in FC 25

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

According to EA Sports FC leaker Donk, the Ultimate Dynasties promo is making a return in FC 25. The promo is expected to include an Evolution, Icons, SBCs, and plenty of great cards.

Just like in FC 24, the promo will most likely be based around players who have family ties, such as fathers and sons, siblings, and cousins. It's a unique concept, with the promo introducing cards of different rarities.

So let's find out everything that is known about the Ultimate Dynasties promo so far.

According to reliable EA Sports FC leaker Donk, the Ultimate Dynasties promo is expected to arrive at FC 25 on Friday, 8 November.

Credit: Donk

The Total Rush promo is still active but it's coming to an end soon, and the Trailblazers Promo is expected to arrive at Ultimate Team soon.

Ultimate Dynasties will most likely only arrive at the game once the Trailblazers Promo ends or is at least very close to it.

Ultimate Dynasties Content

The Ultimate Dynasties promo will introduce an Evolution and Icon, according to leaker Donk. All FC 25 promos so far have added many SBCs and we expect the Ultimate Dynasties promo to be no different.

Ultimate Dynasties is also expected to introduce a plethora of great cards, which players will be able to earn via packs, the transfer market, or by completing objectives.

Credit: Donk

These cards are expected to have great attributes, PlayStyles, and many roles, being perfect for players to upgrade their squad.

We will update this article with more information about the promo as soon as it's made available.