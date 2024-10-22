FC 25 - Best CM Build for Clubs

Clubs is one of the most popular modes in FC 25, and many players choose to play as a central midfielder since this position is one of the most important in the game.
In this article, we will go over the best box-to-box central midfielder build for Clubs in FC 25.
With this build, players can dictate the pace of the game, create many goal-scoring changes, and score plenty of long-range goals, while also being a defensive anchor.
Best CM Build for FC 25
As mentioned above, this build is a box-to-box central midfielder build, with great passing, spectacular dribbling, incredible physical attributes, and astonishing speed.
It's a great all-around build, that allows players to impact the game on both sides of the field, and make their presence felt on the pitch. Passing, outpacing opponents, dribbling past opponents, and scoring some fantastic goals, this build can do it all.
Without further ado, let's take a look at this build attributes distribution, template, and PlayStyles.
Build Template
Position: CM
- Height: 6'0” (182 cm)
- Weight: 198 lbs (90 kg)
- Preferred Foot: Right/Left
- Running Style: The General
Attributes Allocation
Here is how you need to allocate the attribute points to recreate this build and dominate the midfield in Clubs:
Pace
- Acceleration: 14 points
- Pace Focus: 16 points
- Sprint Focus: 4 points
Shooting
- Weak Foot: 18 points
- Finishing: 6 points
- Shot Power: 3 points
- Long Shots: 1 point
Passing
- Curve: 1 point
- Crossing Vision: 1 point
- Short Passing: 5 Points
- Passing Vision: 12 points
- Long Passing: 8 points
Dribbling
- Dribbling Focus: 14 points
- Ball Control Focus: 4 points
- Attacking Position and Ball Control: 2 points
- Attacking Position and Balance: 2 points
- Balance: 2 points
- Ball Control: 2 points
- Ball Control Focus: 6 points
Defending
- Interceptions: 1 point
- Def. Awareness & Interceptions: 5 points
- Standing Tackle: 3 point
- Def. Awareness & Standing Tackle: 2 point
Physical
- Strength: 8 points
- Strength and Aggression: 9 points
- Stamina: 1 point
- Composure: 7 points
- Reactions. 3 points
PlayStyles
PlayStyles are important in every build, as they transform a great build into a fantastic one. They allow players to improve certain aspects of their game, giving users an edge over opponents.
Here are all the PlayStyles players need to have equipped to take full advantage of this build:
- Quick Step+
- Press Proven+
- Pinged Pass
- Long Ball Pass
- Intercept
- Anticipate
- Technical
- First Touch
Players are encouraged to try out other PlayStyles, and even slightly change how attributes are allocated, to find a build that perfectly fits their playstyle.
We hope this guide was useful, and wish you good luck with your Clubs games.
For players who want to take their game to the next level, we have the FC 25 controls guide, which will help players master the ins and outs of the game, and significantly improve their gameplay.
