FC 25 - Best CM Build for Clubs

Clubs is one of the most popular modes in FC 25, and many players choose to play as a central midfielder since this position is one of the most important in the game.

In this article, we will go over the best box-to-box central midfielder build for Clubs in FC 25.

With this build, players can dictate the pace of the game, create many goal-scoring changes, and score plenty of long-range goals, while also being a defensive anchor.

Best CM Build for FC 25

As mentioned above, this build is a box-to-box central midfielder build, with great passing, spectacular dribbling, incredible physical attributes, and astonishing speed.

It's a great all-around build, that allows players to impact the game on both sides of the field, and make their presence felt on the pitch. Passing, outpacing opponents, dribbling past opponents, and scoring some fantastic goals, this build can do it all.

Without further ado, let's take a look at this build attributes distribution, template, and PlayStyles.

Build Template

Position: CM

Height: 6'0” (182 cm)

Weight: 198 lbs (90 kg)

Preferred Foot: Right/Left

Running Style: The General

Attributes Allocation

Here is how you need to allocate the attribute points to recreate this build and dominate the midfield in Clubs:

Pace

Acceleration: 14 points

Pace Focus: 16 points

Sprint Focus: 4 points

Shooting

Weak Foot: 18 points

Finishing: 6 points

Shot Power: 3 points

Long Shots: 1 point

Passing

Curve: 1 point

Crossing Vision: 1 point

Short Passing: 5 Points

Passing Vision: 12 points

Long Passing: 8 points

Dribbling

Dribbling Focus: 14 points

Ball Control Focus: 4 points

Attacking Position and Ball Control: 2 points

Attacking Position and Balance: 2 points

Balance: 2 points

Ball Control: 2 points

Ball Control Focus: 6 points

Defending

Interceptions: 1 point

Def. Awareness & Interceptions: 5 points

Standing Tackle: 3 point

Def. Awareness & Standing Tackle: 2 point

Physical

Strength: 8 points

Strength and Aggression: 9 points

Stamina: 1 point

Composure: 7 points

Reactions. 3 points

PlayStyles

PlayStyles are important in every build, as they transform a great build into a fantastic one. They allow players to improve certain aspects of their game, giving users an edge over opponents.

Here are all the PlayStyles players need to have equipped to take full advantage of this build:

Quick Step+

Press Proven+

Pinged Pass

Long Ball Pass

Intercept

Anticipate

Technical

First Touch

Players are encouraged to try out other PlayStyles, and even slightly change how attributes are allocated, to find a build that perfectly fits their playstyle.

We hope this guide was useful, and wish you good luck with your Clubs games.

For players who want to take their game to the next level, we have the FC 25 controls guide, which will help players master the ins and outs of the game, and significantly improve their gameplay.