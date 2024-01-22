WWE 2K24: New match types CONFIRMED

An all-time classic is returning to the franchise.

WWE 2K24 has been fully revealed and the hype leading up to this year's game is only going to grow over the coming weeks.

With the release date confirmed and several new details being revealed, the eyes of the wrestling world are firmly rooted in 2K's latest offering.

As part of the new cover reveal, showcasing Cody Rhodes as the new face of the franchise, we also got a few minor details around gameplay, including the revelation of four new match types being added to WWE 2K24.

From first-time inclusion to classic returns, we've got the latest on four exciting match types that are being added to WWE 2K24.

New match types

2K Games has spoilt us with information regarding WWE 2K24, with pre-orders now live and a host of new features being revealed.

As part of the latest reveals, we also received news on four new match types coming to the game.

click to enlarge + 3 REACHING THE TOP - We could see more match types than ever in WWE 2K24

Listening to fans has been a staple of the WWE 2K franchise over the past couple of years and this year looks to be no different, with 2K reacting to feedback and implementing some new, and returning, match types.

Returning classics

The biggest match type revealed to be returning is special guest referees, with WWE 2K24 set to feature the match type for the first time in many years.

Seeing you don the black and white referee top as your chosen superstar, you have the option to play fair or turn on a certain wrestler.

The special guest referee match type was hinted at by 2K during the promotion for the game and we're excited to see how this new feature will change the way matches, and feuds, feel in WWE 2K24.

click to enlarge + 3 FINISH THE STORY - Cody Rhodes is the new face of WWE 2K24

Another returning match type is the casket match, a particular favourite of the Undertaker.

The goal of a casket match is to knock your opponent out and lock them in a casket/coffin, which is as gruesome and convoluted as it sounds.

Featuring in some iconic feuds from the past, we're excited to see how 2K will implement such a classic match.

New additions

Not only are we seeing the return of some iconic match types, we're also seeing two new match types added to the WWE 2K series.

The first is an ambulance match, a match type that has only been featured in Showcase Mode in the past.

The purpose of an ambulance match, similar to a casket match, is to shut your opponent in the back of an ambulance - it really is as straightforward as that.

click to enlarge + 3 BRING IT TO THE RING - WWE 2K24 will offer more ways to play than ever before

A gauntlet match, on the other hand, is a bit more exciting due to its ever-changing nature.

A gauntlet match sees multiple superstars competing one after another, with the last superstar left standing being crowned as the winner.

Provided all of these match types are readily available in Universe Mode, they are certain to add an extra layer of immersion and diversification to WWE 2K24's overall gameplay.

Bolstering the ranks

As part of the initial WWE 2K24 reveals, 2K Games have also confirmed that all off WWE's major match types will be returning.

The feature reveal confirmed that WarGames, Extreme Rules, TLC, Submission, Hell in a Cell, and many more also return.

These new match types are certain to add an extra flavour to the gameplay alongside their more traditional counterparts, with 2K Games truly on their way to creating the most immersive WWE game we've ever seen.

