WWE 2K24 Controls Guide: Become the ring general

Time to become the WWE 2K GOAT

WWE 2K24 is just around the corner and we couldn't be more excited to step back between the ropes and see what 2K has to offer.

When it comes to the controls, not a lot has changed from the previous year, with 2K adding some new gameplay variations that mostly rely on button-mashing.

That being said, there are a lot of controls to learn and we're going to break down the lot.

Check below for a comprehensive WWE 2K24 controls guide, as you work to become the new ring general.

WWE 2K24 controls guide

WWE 2K23 introduced a host of new controls, building on the promise of redefining the genre.

TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN - There are a host of controls to learn in WWE 2K24

With that came incredible success, which has no doubt been a major part of the reason why the controls are pretty much identical for WWE 2K24.

The controls listed below cover a range of match types and scenarios, ranging from basic to advanced.

Standard controls

Following the critical and commercial success of last year's game, we're not surprised that 2K Games isn't looking to shake things up too much.

First up, we'll start with the most basic controls:

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Move LS LS Run LS + LT (hold) LS + L2 (hold) Exit / Enter Ring / Climb Top Rope LS + RB (hold) LS + R1 (hold) Climb Middle Rope LS + RB (press) LS + R1 (press) Lean To Ropes for Springboard LS + LB (press) LS + L1 (press) Pick Up Object LB (press) L1 (press) Wake Up Taunt D-Pad Up D-Pad Up Crowd Taunt D-Pad Left D-Pad Left Opponent Taunt D-Pad Right D-Pad Right Pin RS Down RS Down Re-Position Opponent RS Up, Left, or Right RS Up, Left, or Right Lift Opponent (When Grounded) RS Up RS Up Instant Recovery (from Ground) RB R1 Release Hold / Pin LB L1 Tag In / Tag Out Partner LB L1 Change Target Click RS R3 Finisher Move RT + A RT + X Signature Move RT + X RT + Square Payback RT + Y RT + Triangle Submission RT + B RT + Circle Dodge or Climb RB R1 Reversal Y (press) Triangle (press) Block Y (hold) Triangle (press) Light Attack X (press) Square (press) Heavy Attack A (press) X (press) Grab B Circle

The controls listed above are the fundamentals of WWE 2K24 and will allow you to hit finishers, pin opponents and reverse opposition combat.

Grapple controls

A big part of any wrestling game is mastering the grappling controls and that is no different in WWE 2K24.

REACH THE TOP - Mastering these controls could see you become the head of the table

The grappling system in this year's game will allow you to perform a variety of moves, as well as start special combos.

The grappling system is also the easiest way to set up certain moves, allowing you to drag or carry opponents to a certain position.

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Light Grapple Attacks LS (Any Direction) Then X (press) LS (Any Direction) Then Square (press) Strong Grapple Attacks LS (Any Direction) Then A (press) LS (Any Direction) Then X (press) Irish Whip LS (Any Direction) Then B (press) LS (Any Direction) Then Circle (press) Strong Irish Whip LS (Any Direction) Then B (hold) LS (Any Direction) Then Circle (hold) Initiate Carry RB R1 Powerbomb Carry LS Up then RB (press) LS Up then R1 (press) Cradle Carry LS Down then RB (press) LS Down then R1 (press) Fireman's Carry LS Left then RB (press) LS Left then R1 (press) Shoulder Carry LS Right then RB (press) LS Right then R1 (press) Change Carry Position LS LS Turn Move Into Carry RB R1 Slam Opponent / Complete Move A X Environmental Attack X Square Throw Over Ropes / Off Stage B Circle Release Carry / Drag LB L1 (As Defender) Escape Carry / Drag B Circle

New controls

There aren't many new controls in WWE 2K24, but there are a few new mechanics to master.

The ability to throw objects/weapons has been added to this year's game and there is also a new Trading Blows mechanic.

These additions may seem small, but the Trading Blows mechanic in particular will take some time to master.

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Throw Weapon B Circle Trading Blows X (Fill the bar to the designated target) Square (Fill the bar to the designated target)

Weapon controls

Speaking of weapons, there are a number of controls to master when looking to use these particular objects during combat.

From steel chairs to guitars, WWE 2K24 offers a vast range of weapons that can be used in new and exciting ways.

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Pick Up Object LB L1 Grab Object from under the ring LB L1 Primary Attack X Square Secondary Attack A X Drop Object B Circle Lean / Wedge Object In Corner LS + B LS + Circle Throw Weapon B Circle

Ladder Matches are also a big part of any WWE 2K game and this year is no different.

GETTING TO GRIPS - Ladder matches are a big part of WWE 2K24

Certain match types will require you to climb a ladder in order to win and these ladder controls will give you the best chance of claiming victory.

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Set up Ladder A X Climb Ladder RB R1 Push Ladder Down Rapidly Tap B Rapidly Tap Circle Rotate Standing Ladder RS + LB (hold) RS + L1 (hold) Grab Belt/Briefcase atop Ladder Complete mini-game Complete mini-game

Royal Rumble controls

Anyone wanting to reach the main event of WrestleMania will at some point need to master the Royal Rumble, an iconic match type in WWE lore.

These matches can get messy in the game so it's important to know which controls you need to master in order to win.

Command Xbox Control PlayStation Control Get Back In Ring From Apron RB R1 Throw Out Opponent RT + X R2 + Square

It's worth noting that finishers can be performed in Royal Rumbles. To achieve this, store a finisher and rest your opponent against the rope, using the finisher button (above) to send them out of the ring.

Take to the ring, master these skills and you'll be a WWE 2K24 champion in no time!

