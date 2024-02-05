WWE 2K24 Controls Guide: Become the ring general

WWE 2K24 is just around the corner and we couldn't be more excited to step back between the ropes and see what 2K has to offer.
When it comes to the controls, not a lot has changed from the previous year, with 2K adding some new gameplay variations that mostly rely on button-mashing.
That being said, there are a lot of controls to learn and we're going to break down the lot.
Check below for a comprehensive WWE 2K24 controls guide, as you work to become the new ring general.
WWE 2K24 controls guide
WWE 2K23 introduced a host of new controls, building on the promise of redefining the genre.
With that came incredible success, which has no doubt been a major part of the reason why the controls are pretty much identical for WWE 2K24.
The controls listed below cover a range of match types and scenarios, ranging from basic to advanced.
Standard controls
Following the critical and commercial success of last year's game, we're not surprised that 2K Games isn't looking to shake things up too much.
First up, we'll start with the most basic controls:
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Move
LS
LS
Run
LS + LT (hold)
LS + L2 (hold)
Exit / Enter Ring / Climb Top Rope
LS + RB (hold)
LS + R1 (hold)
Climb Middle Rope
LS + RB (press)
LS + R1 (press)
Lean To Ropes for Springboard
LS + LB (press)
LS + L1 (press)
Pick Up Object
LB (press)
L1 (press)
Wake Up Taunt
D-Pad Up
D-Pad Up
Crowd Taunt
D-Pad Left
D-Pad Left
Opponent Taunt
D-Pad Right
D-Pad Right
Pin
RS Down
RS Down
Re-Position Opponent
RS Up, Left, or Right
RS Up, Left, or Right
Lift Opponent (When Grounded)
RS Up
RS Up
Instant Recovery (from Ground)
RB
R1
Release Hold / Pin
LB
L1
Tag In / Tag Out Partner
LB
L1
Change Target
Click RS
R3
Finisher Move
RT + A
RT + X
Signature Move
RT + X
RT + Square
Payback
RT + Y
RT + Triangle
Submission
RT + B
RT + Circle
Dodge or Climb
RB
R1
Reversal
Y (press)
Triangle (press)
Block
Y (hold)
Triangle (press)
Light Attack
X (press)
Square (press)
Heavy Attack
A (press)
X (press)
Grab
B
Circle
The controls listed above are the fundamentals of WWE 2K24 and will allow you to hit finishers, pin opponents and reverse opposition combat.
Grapple controls
A big part of any wrestling game is mastering the grappling controls and that is no different in WWE 2K24.
The grappling system in this year's game will allow you to perform a variety of moves, as well as start special combos.
The grappling system is also the easiest way to set up certain moves, allowing you to drag or carry opponents to a certain position.
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Light Grapple Attacks
LS (Any Direction) Then X (press)
LS (Any Direction) Then Square (press)
Strong Grapple Attacks
LS (Any Direction) Then A (press)
LS (Any Direction) Then X (press)
Irish Whip
LS (Any Direction) Then B (press)
LS (Any Direction) Then Circle (press)
Strong Irish Whip
LS (Any Direction) Then B (hold)
LS (Any Direction) Then Circle (hold)
Initiate Carry
RB
R1
Powerbomb Carry
LS Up then RB (press)
LS Up then R1 (press)
Cradle Carry
LS Down then RB (press)
LS Down then R1 (press)
Fireman's Carry
LS Left then RB (press)
LS Left then R1 (press)
Shoulder Carry
LS Right then RB (press)
LS Right then R1 (press)
Change Carry Position
LS
LS
Turn Move Into Carry
RB
R1
Slam Opponent / Complete Move
A
X
Environmental Attack
X
Square
Throw Over Ropes / Off Stage
B
Circle
Release Carry / Drag
LB
L1
(As Defender) Escape Carry / Drag
B
Circle
New controls
There aren't many new controls in WWE 2K24, but there are a few new mechanics to master.
The ability to throw objects/weapons has been added to this year's game and there is also a new Trading Blows mechanic.
These additions may seem small, but the Trading Blows mechanic in particular will take some time to master.
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Throw Weapon
B
Circle
Trading Blows
X (Fill the bar to the designated target)
Square (Fill the bar to the designated target)
Weapon controls
Speaking of weapons, there are a number of controls to master when looking to use these particular objects during combat.
From steel chairs to guitars, WWE 2K24 offers a vast range of weapons that can be used in new and exciting ways.
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Pick Up Object
LB
L1
Grab Object from under the ring
LB
L1
Primary Attack
X
Square
Secondary Attack
A
X
Drop Object
B
Circle
Lean / Wedge Object In Corner
LS + B
LS + Circle
Throw Weapon
B
Circle
Ladder Matches are also a big part of any WWE 2K game and this year is no different.
Certain match types will require you to climb a ladder in order to win and these ladder controls will give you the best chance of claiming victory.
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Set up Ladder
A
X
Climb Ladder
RB
R1
Push Ladder Down
Rapidly Tap B
Rapidly Tap Circle
Rotate Standing Ladder
RS + LB (hold)
RS + L1 (hold)
Grab Belt/Briefcase atop Ladder
Complete mini-game
Complete mini-game
Royal Rumble controls
Anyone wanting to reach the main event of WrestleMania will at some point need to master the Royal Rumble, an iconic match type in WWE lore.
These matches can get messy in the game so it's important to know which controls you need to master in order to win.
Command
Xbox Control
PlayStation Control
Get Back In Ring From Apron
RB
R1
Throw Out Opponent
RT + X
R2 + Square
It's worth noting that finishers can be performed in Royal Rumbles. To achieve this, store a finisher and rest your opponent against the rope, using the finisher button (above) to send them out of the ring.
Take to the ring, master these skills and you'll be a WWE 2K24 champion in no time!
