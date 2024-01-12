This year's game could be the biggest yet...

WWE has enjoyed a meteoric 2023 and the turn of the year will see a new milestone reached, with the release of WWE 2K24.

The latest game in the WWE 2K instalment, WWE 2K24 will look to build on the success of last year's release and continue to patch the once-broken reputation that the developer holds.

Following such an immense year, which included the returns of stars like CM Punk, the hype around this year's game is greater than ever.

With that in mind, let's take a look at everything we know about WWE 2K24's release date so far.

When is WWE 2K24 coming out?

Right now, there is no confirmed release date for WWE 2K24, but we aren't far away from our first look at the game.

WWE's Royal Rumble event, taking place on Sunday 23 January, is the date in which we will receive our first look at the new game.

Always revealed for the first time at the rumble, WWE 2K24 will likely be fully announced, alongside a full trailer and the potential reveal of cover art.

Thus far, returning WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has been leaked to be the featured cover star of WWE 2K24, whilst fellow stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk could also lay claim to being the face of this year's game.

BIG RETURNS - CM Punk could be about to make his WWE 2K return

Regarding the game's actual release date, that could take some further work to decipher.

WWE 2K23 released on March 14 and 2K24 will likely receive a very similar release date.

Looking at the calendar, we'd speculate that March 15 could be the date we finally get our hands on WWE 2K24.

Royal Rumble Reveal

As mentioned above, WWE 2K games have a running tradition of showcasing information for the first time at the Royal Rumble event.

The time between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, WWE's main premium live event, is often the busiest and most exciting in the wrestling calendar, hence why 2K Games drop their release during this period.

FIRST LOOK - WWE 2K24 will be announced this month

At this year's rumble, we are expecting to see a full reveal trailer and potentially some cover art, alongside some nods to some of the potential new roster members.

Whilst all eyes will be on the event, many wrestling gamers will be keeping their eyes peeled for the first official information regarding WWE 2K24.

Hotly Anticipated

This year's game certainly feels like it's been met with more hype than ever before, likely due to the success that WWE has obtained over the past 12 months.

The potential return to the roster for stars like CM Punk has undoubtedly helped to boost the hype around WWE 2KK24, with other new stars on the way.

RHODES RUMOURS - Cody could become 2K's cover star

Not only that, but WWE 2K23 set a standard that we've not yet seen in the series and all budding wrestling gamers are hopeful that the game's solid foundations can be built on this year.

One thing is for sure, if 2K can match the momentum and ambition shown by WWE this year, we're in for a real treat.

