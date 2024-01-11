2K has a tough choice on its hands

The hype is starting to build around the arrival of WWE 2K24, with roster and ratings rumours and news starting to spill around the internet.

Another major aspect rife with speculation is this year's cover star, with the spot usually reserved for a superstar considered to be the talk of the year.

This year, a record breaker for WWE, has seen many stake a claim for the role and we're ready to take a look at who could make an appearance.

Check below for everything you need to know about the WWE 2K24 cover star.

Who will be on the cover of WWE 2K24?

Right now, there is no official confirmation regarding the cover star of WWE 2K24, but a potential leak could provide more information.

According to prominent WWE insider @BoozerRasslin, Cody Rhodes is the man chosen to lead the brand for the coming year.

Rhodes, having made a sparkling return to WWE, is one of the businesses' hottest commodities and easily the biggest babyface in the company.

Cody Rhodes hasn't finished his story

With all that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 'grandson of a plumber' grace the WWE 2K24 cover.

Of course, this could also mean that Rhodes may be the subject of any potential WWE 2K24 Showcase mode, with the life and times of Rhodes' career certainly making for an interesting playthrough.

Cody Rhodes may have received a tentative leak, but there are some other contenders that could grace the cover of WWE 2K24.

Roman Reigns, the longest-reigning champion in modern-day WWE history, has never received a standalone WWE 2K cover. He did appear alongside Becky Lynch on WWE 2K20's cover, but it seems rather astonishing that this iconic modern-day superstar has yet to sit at the head of the WWE 2K table.

Could Sami Zayn be the WWE 2K24 cover star?

Becky Lynch herself is another potential candidate, alongside husband - and current World Heavyweight Champion - Seth Rollins. Both have already appeared on a 2K cover, but impressive years for both could see them return.

CM Punk is the name on everyone's lips right now, but it does feel like WWE 2K24 is too soon for Punk to grace the cover. WWE 2K25 however could be a very different story.

An outside shout is former Bloodline member Sami Zayn, with the Canadian superstar having a mightily impressive year and no doubt boasting one of the most fascinating career stories around.

