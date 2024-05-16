Wuthering Waves Lingyang Build: Best Weapons, Echoes, & Teams

Lingyang is a Glacio Natural Resonator in the highly anticipated open-world RPG, Wuthering Waves. Alongside serving as a valuable member of the Liondance Troupe in Jinzhou, the 5-star character boasts some powerful abilities.

As an on-field Main DPS character, Lingyang shines with basic attacks as well as his Resonance Skill Attack. In this guide, we'll help you build Lingyang to maximise his potential in your team!

Lingyang, also known by the nicknames of the White Tiger and the last Suan'ni, will be available in the standard banner starting May 22, 2024, coinciding with the game's launch.

Here's what you need to know about Lingyang's kit:

Majestic Fists (Basic Attack) Lingyang can perform up to 5 consecutive attacks, dealing Glacio damage. After casting the Resonance Skill "Swift Punches", the 5th attack is replaced by "Feral Roars". When "Swift Punches" hits the target, the 5th attack will be enhanced to "Feral Roars", causing additional Glacio damage.

Ancient Arts (Resonance Skill) When the 3rd, 4th, or 5th Basic Attacks hit, "Ancient Arts" transforms into the Resonance Skill "Swift Punches". After using "Feral Roars", casting "Swift Punches" and then using Basic Attack again will start from the 3rd attack. Lingyang's Resonance Skill will not interrupt the Basic Attack cycle.

Strive: Lion's Vigor (Resonance Liberation) Lingyang can gain the "Lion's Vigor" buff for 14 seconds, where his Glacio damage bonus increases by 50%. Additionally, the duration of the "Striding Lion" state from the Forte Circuit is extended to 10 seconds.

Unification of Spirits (Forte Circuit) When Lion's Spirit is full, holding Basic Attack unleashes Heavy Attack Glorious Plunge, dealing Glacio damage and entering the Striding Lion state for aerial attacks. Activating Intro Skill Lion Awakens or Resonance Liberation Feral Gyrate with full Lion's Spirit also enters this state. In Striding Lion state, Lion's Spirit is consumed over 5 seconds, restoring Concerto Energy and ending with 35 Concerto Energy restored.

Lion Awakens (Intro Skill) The very appearance of Lingyang causes Glacio damage.

Frosty Marks (Outro Skill) Lingyang releases a shockwave causing massive Glacio damage to the targets within range.



Lingyang Best Weapons

Lingyang uses the Gauntlet as his weapon of choice! Here are the best weapons you should consider when equipping Lingyang:

Rarity Name Stat Skill 5-Star Abyss Surges ATK Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When hitting a target with Resonance Skill, increases Basic Attack DMG Bonus by 10%, lasting for 8s. When hitting a target with Basic Attacks, increases Resonance Skill DMG Bonus by 10%, lasting for 8s. 4-Star Stonard Crit Rate When Resonance Skill is released, increases the caster's Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus by 18%, lasting for 15s. 4-Star Hollow Mirage ATK When Resonance Liberation is released, grants 3 stack(s) of Iron Armor. Each stack increases ATK and DEF by 3%, stacking up to 3 time(s). When the Resonator takes damage, reduces the number of stacks by 1. 3-Star Gauntlets of Night ATK When Intro Skill is released, increases ATK by 8%, lasting for 10s.

When it comes to Lingyang's best weapon, nothing surpasses the Abyss Surges, which can significantly enhance his damage output through strategic use of Resonance Skills and Basic Attacks. The increased energy regeneration by 12.8% allows him to use his skills more frequently, ensuring constant pressure on his enemies. When a Resonance Skill hits a target, it boosts the Basic Attack damage by 10%, encouraging a fluid combat style that switches between skills and basic attacks.

The 4-star Gauntlet Stonard is ideal for maximizing the impact of Lingyang's Resonance Liberation. The boost of 18% allows Lingyang to deal massive damage within a 15-second window. To capitalize on this, Lingyang should focus on timing his Resonance Skills just before launching Resonance Liberation, ensuring that the increased damage window is fully utilized. This strategy will allow him to unleash devastating attacks, making the most of the amplified damage to dominate his opponents.

Meanwhile, the F2P options of Hollow Mirage (4-star) and Gauntlets of Night are good choices to have. The latter has an 8% increase in attack, which can seem modest, but makes a significant difference in tight battles.

Lingyang Best Echo Set

Lingyang's best Echo formation is 4-3-3-1-1, which best fills in the loadout cost of 12! Check out the best Sonata Effect, Echo sets, and their stats so that you can take advantage of Lingyang's damage.

Cost Echo Sonata Effect Main Stat Cost 4 Lampylumen Myriad Freezing Frost | 5-piece set: When releasing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack, Glacio damage is increased by 10%, stacking up to three times, lasting for 15 seconds. Crit Rate / Crit DMG Cost 4 Mech Abomination Endless Resonance | 5-piece set: When in effect, your ATK increases by 5% every 1.5 seconds, stacking up to four times. Outro Skill DMG is increased by 60%. Crit Rate / Crit DMG

With the help of Freezing Frost, Lingyang can greatly boost his Glacio damage, stacking by 10% up to thrice with his basic or heavy attacks. Endless Resonance is another great choice as it can stack faster, and also increase the damage dealt by Frosty Marks, Lingyang's Outro skill.

Cost Echo Main Stat Cost 3 Autopuppet Scout Glacio Bonus DMG Cost 3 Tambourinist Glacio Bonus DMG Cost 1 Excarat ATK% Cost 1 Fusion Prism ATK%

Echo Substats

When it comes to substats, we recommend prioritizing Crit Rate and Crit DMG, followed by ATK% and Basic DMG.

Lingyang Best Teams

Lingyang's best team is one that supports his role as a Main DPS unit, providing shield or healing. It's also a good idea to have a Sub-DPS character to supplement your team's damage. Take a look at our recommended team:

Main DPS Lingyang

Sub-DPS Yangyang : Yangyang is a great choice as she deals formidable Aero DMG, especially with her Heavy Attack Wind Song, which follows after a Heavy Attack.

Support Verina : Alongside boosting the entire team's damage with her Outro Skill, Verina can heal Lingyang and ensure the team's survivability in tough battles.



Lingyang Talent Priorities

These are the upgradeable talents that you should focus on, in order of importance:

Forte Circuit Basic Attack Resonance Skill Resonance Liberation Intro Skill

That's the end of our Lingyang build guide! We hope that this helped you get a better idea of what weapons, echoes, and teams to use for the upcoming 5-star character in Wuthering Waves. Note that these recommendations are based on the second closed beta, so things might change with the official release.

We'll be sure to update this guide when Wuthering Waves launches, so keep an eye out! Before you go, check out the Wuthering Waves banner schedule here, and find out all about Lingyang's Ascension and Talent materials.