Wuthering Waves Lingyang Ascension & Talent Materials Farming Guide

Wondering what materials you should farm for Lingyang? The release of the new open-world gacha game Wuthering Waves is just around the corner, and players are already gearing up to build their characters.

With 16 characters revealed so far, we also have additional information on the leveling and ascension of these characters from the last closed beta. Let’s find out what Lingyang’s Ascension and Talent materials are, and how to farm them in Wuthering Waves!

Lingyang, who has been referred to as “the last Suan’ni”, which in Chinese mythology means a lion-like creature, is a 5-star Glacio Natural Resonator in Wuthering Waves. His weapon of choice is the Gauntlet. As a standard banner unit, he’ll be released alongside the game’s launch, which is on May 22, 2024.

Other characters releasing during this time are:

5-star: Jiyan : Aero / Broadblade Yinlin : Electro / Rectifier

4-stars: Danjin : Havoc / Sword Chixia : Fusion / Pistols Mortefi : Fusion / Pistols



As Lingyang is a Melee character, his playstyle will be well complemented by other Melee characters such as Jiyan and Danjin. Additionally, with Lingyang’s abilities to freeze enemies, using Aero and Havoc will cause reactions when the elements interact with each other, causing greater damage!

Lingyang Ascension and Talent Materials List

Here are all the materials that you need to fully upgrade Lingyang to his max level of 90:

Cadence Seed x28

x28 Cadence Bud x25

x25 Cadence Leaf x67

x67 Cadence Blossom x55

x55 Coriolus x60

x60 Sound-Keeping Tacet Core x46

x46 Shell Credit x2,200,000

As for the Talent materials, Lingyang needs Whispering Cores, which are detailed below. We’ll be sure to update this section when more information is revealed!

Unending Destruction x26

x26 LF Whispering Core x40

x40 MF Whispering Core x29

x29 HF Whispering Core x61

x61 FF Whispering Core x52

Lingyang Ascension and Talent Materials Farming Guide

To get your hands on Coriolus, you should check out Dim Forest. They usually spawn on walls and the sides of rocks, with a characteristic dark blue color. Additionally, you’ll find a merchant selling Coriolus in Jinzhou Main City. You can buy up to 15 Coriolus from this merchant.

You can collect Unending Destruction drops by defeating Scar. Meanwhile, Lampylumen Myriad drops the Ascension material Sound-Keeping Tacet Core when defeated.

As more information is released about where to find Lingyang’s materials, we’ll be sure to update this guide, so stay tuned!

That’s all for our guide on Lingyang’s Ascension and Talent materials in Wuthering Waves! If you’re looking for more guides like this, why not check out what Jiyan’s Ascension and Talent materials are? Also, take a look at our Jiyan build which contains the best weapons, echoes and teams!