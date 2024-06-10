Wuthering Waves Coriolus Locations & Best Farming Route

The Ascension material, Coriolus, is an age-old black fungus found in Wuthering Waves, and was revered as a living relic long before the towering Central Banyan in the Dim Forest gained its majestic status.

This ancient organism is closely linked with trees and is renowned for its medicinal and healing qualities, which have been documented in various medical texts in Jinzhou.

Coriolus Locations and Best Farming Route

The Forbidden Forest and the Dim Forest region in Wuthering Waves are home to a significant number of Coriolus. There are currently 30 Coriolus that can be found scattered throughout these areas.

In addition, those in need can visit Shifang Pharmacy to acquire some of the unique local specialties.

To gather 10 Coriolus in the vicinity, proceed south from the Resonance Beacon located north of the Forbidden Forest. Exercise caution during your exploration, as the area is inhabited by Flautists in Wuthering Waves.

Coriolus Locations

Eventually, you will encounter them as players are required to navigate a zigzag path in order to collect all the Coriolus available in the Forbidden Forest.

Travel quickly to the Nexus Beacon and head east to collect three resources. Proceed north to obtain a single Coriolus, then move east to acquire another material in Wuthering Waves. Next, journey to the Resonance Beacon located north of the Giant Banyan tree and run east to find six Coriolus, with an additional one to the south.

Coriolus Locations

Lastly, make your way to the southern Beacon of the Giant Banyan tree and turn south to gather five Coriolus.

Where to Buy Coriolus

Players in Wuthering Waves may find it beneficial to stock up on local specialities in order to advance their characters. It is advisable to consider purchasing extra materials as a precaution. A visit to the Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou allows Resonators to interact with Koko and acquire Coriolus.

Shifang Pharmacy

To purchase a single Coriolus, you will need to spend 3,000 Shell Credits. However, if you wish to obtain all 15 resources currently available in Wuthering Waves, you must be prepared to pay a total of 45,000 Shell Credits. The Shifang Pharmacy will replenish its stock of products within a few days, allowing players to periodically visit the shop and replenish their material supplies.

What to Use Coriolus On

Rovers have the ability to utilize the Coriolus in order to elevate Resonators such as Yinlin, Lingyang, and Mortefi within the Wuthering Waves.

