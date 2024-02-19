Patch 8.03 is just around the corner.

19 Feb 2024 7:38 PM +00:00

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Valorant Patch 8.03 was supposed to go live quite some time ago, but because of several reasons, it ended up being postponed. However, Patch 8.03 will see the light of day soon.

This patch will introduce significant buffs to Chamber along with other gameplay changes. Some bugs will also be addressed in Patch 8.03.

So let's find out everything about the upcoming Valorant Patch 8.03

We expect Patch 8.03 to arrive at Valorant on Wednesday, 21 February at around 10am PT/6 pm GMT, according to the Valorant Wiki patch notes page. Patch 8.03 launch time can vary depending on your region and timezone so be aware of that.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Valorant

As mentioned above, this patch will introduce some Chamber buffs and slight gameplay changes, so let's take a look at that.

Chamber buffs and small gameplay changes

Chamber will receive two massive buffs in Patch 8.03, that can potentially bring him back to his former glory.

The Headhunter price will decrease from 150 to 100 credits, while the Tour De Force firing rate will increase from 0.7 seconds to 0.9 seconds. These changes will help Chamber easily lock down bombsites by himself on the defensive side, and make his ultimate even stronger.

click to enlarge + 2

The team's capsule previews are expected to be introduced to the Esports Hub. Furthermore, it seems players will finally be able to buy their favourite team bundle and showcase their support in-game.

You can take a look at all the speculative 8.03 patch notes.

Valorant 8.03 Speculative Patch Notes

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Valorant Patch 8.03.

Agent Updates

Chamber

Headhunter (Q): Price decreased from 150 to 100

Tour De Force (X): Firing rate increased from 0.7 seconds to 0.9 seconds

Esports Features Updates

Teams Tab

We’ve added previews of each Team’s Capsule Bundle.

You can grab the bundle and support your favourite team from within Esports Hub.

Bug Fixes

Competitive

Fixed an issue where in the end-of-game summary, kills per round was incorrectly rounding up.

We hope this article answers all of your questions about the Valorant 8.03 Patch and we wish you good luck in your games.

Valorant: The Best Agents on Ascent|Valorant: How to fix error code 51|Fun Valorant Crosshairs You Need to Try at Least Once|Valorant XERØFANG Skin Bundle: Speculative release date, skins & expected|How the Riot Games Layoffs Affect Valorant.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.