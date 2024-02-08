These five agents will help you to dominate Ascent.

Ascent, one of the various maps in Valorant, showcases a picturesque Mediterranean town adorned with stunning towers and an expansive marketplace. It stands out as one of the few maps set in Europe.

With two bomb sites, namely A and B, each site presents distinct challenges and strategic possibilities for both the attacking and defending teams.

Although Ascent has gained a reputation for its complexity, with the appropriate team compositions, well-thought-out strategies, and our curated list of the top agents to utilize on this map, conquering it should become a more achievable feat.

Here, we present the best Valorant agents on Ascent.

The best Valorant agents on Ascent

Jett

Jett (Duelist), proves to be an invaluable agent within this specific map due to her exceptional abilities. With her skill set, she can effortlessly navigate through the map, seize control of various areas, and effectively create ample space for her teammates.

Jett

When paired with KAY/O, this formidable duelist becomes unstoppable, especially when flashes are strategically utilized and effectively communicated among the team members.

KAY/O

KAY/O (Initiator), proves to be a valuable asset on this map as well. His unique set of abilities focuses on disrupting and incapacitating his adversaries, while his arsenal includes flashes that complement Jett's playstyle perfectly.

KAY/O

Moreover, KAY/O possesses a grenade that can prove instrumental in post-plant situations and in preventing enemy site retakes.

Sova

Sova (Initiator), proves to be an invaluable asset for teams aiming to achieve success on Ascent. His skill set comprises various tools that enable him to gather crucial information regarding the opposition's positions and movements. Given Ascent's extensive sight lines, Sova's effectiveness is further enhanced in his designated role.

Sova

The recon dart, a key ability of Sova, unveils the presence of enemies, which, when combined with KAY/O's flashes into the site, Jett's dash and smokes into the site, facilitates the team in identifying where to aim and seize control from the adversaries. Additionally, Sova's ultimate ability is strategically employed during post-plants to ensure victory for the attacking side.

Omen

Omen (Controller), is one of the best Valorant agents on Ascent. He is a skilled agent who excels at disrupting the sight lines of enemies, making him an ideal choice for Ascent. His unique abilities enable him to generate smokescreens that obscure the vision of opponents and block off strategic angles.

Omen

When paired with Sova, KAY/O, and Jett, Omen becomes the perfect fourth agent in the meta Ascent composition. By deploying smokescreens to cover large areas of a site, he facilitates the comfortable entry of allies into the sites. Additionally, his ultimate ability is highly effective in creating chaos and confusion as he can teleport to any location on the map.

Killjoy

Killjoy (Sentinel), is the final and crucial addition to the meta Ascent composition. She is an agent with expertise in securing specific areas of the map and vigilantly monitoring potential flanking routes. She possesses a remarkable equilibrium of offensive and defensive capabilities, making her an exceptional choice for both attacking and defending.

Killjoy

With her unique abilities, she can effectively hold a site single-handedly during defensive rounds, while also impeding enemy progress during post-plant situations. Furthermore, her ultimate ability is highly effective in disrupting enemy executions on defense, and equally remarkable in creating opportunities for allies to capture a site on the attack.

These were the best Valorant agents on Ascent. They should help you secure many more wins on the map.

