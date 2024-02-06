Valorant is introducing the XERØFANG Skin Bundle to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, Valorant is introducing the XERØFANG Skin Bundle, which brings some astonishing skins.

This new skinline has just been recently announced, but many players can't wait to get their hands on it. That's because its variants look spectacular and the kill animations are nothing short of amazing.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the XERØFANG Skin Bundle.

There is still no official information regarding the release date of the XERØFANG Skin Bundle.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: @ValorLeaks Valorant XERØFANG Skin Bundle weapons

However, since this bundle celebrates the Lunar New Year, it wouldn't be surprising if it arrived at Valorant on 10 February.

Valorant XERØFANG Bundle skins

The XERØFANG Bundle will introduce three unique skins. These skins are for the Vandal, Ghost and the melee weapon. This skinline includes a red, white, blue and pink variant, with all of them looking incredible.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: @VALORANTLeaksEN Valorant XERØFANG skin finisher

Furthermore, the XERØFANG Bundle also brings a Gunbuddy in the form of a dragon, which looks incredible, one spray, a playercard and posses a finisher that looks amazing in all of the variants.

XERØFANG skins price

We still don't know exactly how much the XERØFANG Bundle will cost or the price of the individual skins.

However, we expect it to be among the most expensive bundles Valorant has released so far. That's mainly because there is a good chance this is a limited-time bundle, as its purpose is to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

If that ends up being the case, then the skins will be removed from the active shop rotation. This means you will never be able to acquire it once it leaves the front of the store.

We will update this article with any new relevant information, so make sure to bookmark it.

