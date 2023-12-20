A new Valorant skin bundle was leaked, so let's take a look at it.

There is always new content arriving at Valorant, and it seems a new skinline is on the way. Reliable Valorant leakers have revealed some images of the upcoming Kuronami Bundle, which has an incredible melee weapon.

The community reaction to the bundle has been mixed, with many players loving the melee weapon, but not falling in love with the other weapon skins.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about the Valorant Kuronami Bundle

We still don't know a lot about the Kuronami Bundle, and that also includes its release date. So far, only two images of the skins have been leaked, with no other information about the skin bundle made available.

However, we expect the Kuronami Bundle to arrive at Valorant in early January. There is a good chance this is the first Bundle released on Valorant Episode 8 Act 1, so fans will have to wait sometime until they can get their hands on it.

Now, let's take a look at the Kuronami Bundle skins.

Valorant Kuronami bundle skins

As of right now, we only know about two of the expected five weapon skins the Kuronami bundle will introduce. One of these skins is for the Vandal while the other is for the melee weapon, as was already mentioned above.

The melee skin looks astonishing and is among the most unique melee skins in the game. It's very similar to the Scorpion chains from Mortal Kombat, although we highly doubt you can use it in the same way on Valorant.

As for the Vandal skin, is very similar to the Reaver Vandal, but with a "Reaver at home" feeling. It doesn't look dazzling, and most players won't rush into the store to buy it. Despite that, the skin is solid, and perhaps it has some great animations, variants or kill audios, that make it worth buying.

The remaining skins should be revealed soon, either by Riot Games or credible leakers from the Valorant community.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.

