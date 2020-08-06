[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
UFC 4 EA Access Code Giveaway LIVE! – Gameplay stream & more

Get your access to the newest UFC game by winning a code in the many stream giveaways that are live today!

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 6, 2020
EA have Tweeted out a EA UFC 4 livestream featuring gameplay for EA Access of the game which will allow players to enjoy the game for 10 hours on 7 August.

PLAY NOW: With an EA Access code, you’ll have 10 hours of access to UFC 4 on 6 August

While it’s of course exciting seeing the new game in action, even better, it appears the stream is giving out plenty of UFC 4 EA Access codes for viewers!

Tune into the stream live here – and for all the details around UFC 4, you can read over them here.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase.

