UFC 4 EA Access Code Giveaway LIVE! – Gameplay stream & more

Get your access to the newest UFC game by winning a code in the many stream giveaways that are live today!

EA have Tweeted out a EA UFC 4 livestream featuring gameplay for EA Access of the game which will allow players to enjoy the game for 10 hours on 7 August.

PLAY NOW: With an EA Access code, you’ll have 10 hours of access to UFC 4 on 6 August

While it’s of course exciting seeing the new game in action, even better, it appears the stream is giving out plenty of UFC 4 EA Access codes for viewers!

Tune into the stream live here – and for all the details around UFC 4, you can read over them here.

