BREAKING* UFC 4 Ratings: Amanda Nunes claims number one spot!

The top ten ratings are in and it’s the Brazilian Bantamweight and Featherweight Champ on top.

EA has been drip-feeding us the UFC 4 fighter ratings over the last week or so and now, finally, we have the top 10 fighters in the game.

The likes of Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov were both in with a shout of that number one spot, but it’s Amanda Nunes who takes the title of the highest-rated fighter on the game!

Amanda Nunes claims top spot in UFC 4 Ratings

EA officially tweeted out the top 10 ratings for UFC 4 and Amanda Nunes comes in as the best fighter in the game with a star rating of five.

CHAMP CHAMP: Amanda Nunes comes in at number one on the UFC 4 ratings!

Although listed as a Bantamweight, Amanda Nunes holds both the UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight belts simultaneously.

With a record of 20-4-0, Nunes hasn’t been beaten since way back in 2014.

McGregor may have held two belts simultaneously, but Nunes is the first and only fighter in UFC history to defend two titles while actively holding them!

I think it’s fair to say, Amanda Nunes is more than worthy of the UFC 4 crown.

