UFC 4: Complete Controls Guide – Offense, Defense, Stand-Up, Clinch, Ground, Grapple & more

Ensuring that you know your way around the octagon is the key in order to achieve greatness.

UFC 4 is finally here!

It has been some two years since EA released its predecessor – UFC 3 – and now we finally have a brand new MMA game to get stuck into!

As always, the best place to start is with the controls. There aren’t many changes from UFC 3, here are all the controls you need to know for UFC 4.

Stand-Up

You’ll spend the vast majority of your fights on your feet, so being good when it comes to stand-up is always handy.

Left Leg Kick – X / A

Right Leg Kick – O / B

Right Punch – ∆ / Y

Left Punch – □ / X

Locomotion – Left Analogue Stick

Head Movement – Right Analogue Stick

Taunts – D Pad

Technical Modifier – L1 / LB

Body Modifier – L2 / LT

Signature Modifier – R1 / RB

High Block / Feint Strike – R2 / RT

Low Block / (Timed) Leg Catch – L2 & R2 / LT & RT

Stand-Up Grapple

Wrestling Single Leg – L2 + □ / LT + X

Wrestling Double Leg – L2 + ∆ / LT + Y

Power Single Leg Takedown – L2 + L1 + □ / LT + LB + X

Power Double Leg Takedown – L2 + L1 + ∆ / LT + LB + Y

Single Collar Clinch – R1 + □ / RB + X

ON YOUR FEET! Stand Up fighting is the key to the start of any battle

Stand-Up Grapple Defense

Defend Takedown – L2 + R2 / LT + RT

Defend Clinch – Right Analogue Stick

Core Strikes

Hooks – L1 + □ / L1 + ∆ / LB + X / LT + Y

Uppercuts – □ + X / ∆ + O / X + A / Y + B

Overhands – R1 + HOLD □ / R1 + HOLD ∆ / RB / HOLD X / RB + HOLD Y

Body Kicks – L2 + X / L2 + O / LT + A / LT + B

Head Kicks – L1 + X / L1 + O / LB + A / LB + B

Advanced Movement

Minor Lunge – Flight Left Analogue Stick –

Major Lunge – L1 + Left Analogue Stick / LB + Left Analogue Stick

Clinch

Your ability to clinch well is also very important. Get your clinch wrong and your opponent will have you on the floor in an instant.

Left Knee – X / A

Right Knee – O / B

Right Punch – ∆ / Y

Left Punch – □ / X

Rotate, Push and Pull Opponent – Left Analogue Stick

Grapple Stick – Right Analogue Stick

Advanced Transition Modifier – L1 / LB

Takedown / Submission Modifier – L2 / LT

Strike Modifier – R1 / RB

High Block – R2 / RT

Low Block – L2 & R2 / LT & RT

Grapple

Wrestling Single Leg – L2 + HOLD □ / LT + HOLD X

Wrestling Double Leg – L2 + HOLD ∆ / LT + HOLD Y

Power Single Leg Takedown – L2 + L1 + HOLD □ / LT + LB + HOLD X

Power Double Leg Takedown – L2 + L1 + HOLD ∆ / LT + LB + HOLD Y

Single/Double Leg Modifier – Left Analogue Stick

Advance Position – R1 + □ / R1 + ∆ / RB + X / RB + Y

Trip / Throw – R1 + X / R1 + O / RB + A / RB + B

Submissions – L2 + R1 + □ / L2 + R1 + ∆ / LT + RB + X / LT + RB + Y

CLINCH! There has been big improvements to the clinch game in UFC 4.

Grapple Defense

Defend Takedown/Throw – L2 + R2 / LT + RT

Defend Submission – R2 / RT

Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier – Left Analogue Stick

Clinch Escape – Left Analogue Stick

Core Strikes

Hooks – L1 + □ / L1 + ∆ / LB + X / LB + Y

Uppercuts – □ + X / ∆ + O / X + A / Y + B

Body Knees – L2 + X / L2 + O / LT + A / LT + B

Head Knees – L1 + X / L1 + O / LB + A / LB + B

Elbows – L1 + □ + X / L1 + ∆ + O / LB + X + A / LB + Y + B

Ground

The final of the three main areas of your fight is the ground.

Perform poorly on the ground and you’re in big trouble. Your opponent will have you tapping out before you know it.

Left Knee – X / A

Right Knee – O / B

Right Punch – ∆ / Y

Left Punch – □ / X

Grapple Stick – Right Analogue Stick

Advanced Transition GNP Modifier – L1 / LB

Body Shots – L2 / LT

GNP Modifier -R1 / RB

High Block – R2 / RT

Low Block – L2 & R2 / LT & RT

Grapple Assist and Defense

Get Up – Left Analogue Stick UP

Submission – Left Analogue Stick LEFT

Ground and Pound – Left Analogue Stick RIGHT

Defend Transition – R2 + Right Analogue Stick / R2 + Left Analogue Stick

ON THE GROUND! It’s the best place to finish a fight, but you’ve got to get it right!

Legacy Grapple Controls

Transition – Right Analogue Stick

Submission – L2 + Right Analogue Stick / LT + Right Analogue Stick

Additional Transitions – L1 + Right Analogue Stick + LB + Right Analogue Stick

Ground And Pound

Hooks – L1 + □ / L1 + ∆ / LB + X / LB + Y

Body Straights – L2 + □ / L2 + ∆ / LT + X / LT + Y

Body Hooks – L2 + L1 + □ / L2 + L1 + ∆ / LT + LB + X / LT + LB + Y

Elbows – L1 + □ / L1 + ∆ / LB + X / LB + Y

Head Movement – Right Analogue Stick LEFT or RIGHT

Post Defense – L1 + Right Analogue Stick LEFT or RIGHT / LB + Right Analogue Stick LEFT or RIGHT

