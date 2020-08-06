[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
News

UFC 4 Soundtrack REVEALED: All artists revealed, full tracklist, Spotify playlist

Here are the tunes that are accompanying EA’s knockout MMA game, and they do not disappoint!

by Ramzi Musa Aug 6, 2020
UFC 4 Soundtrack

EA has just revealed the soundtrack for UFC 4, and it looks like there are some absolute bangers.

Take a look at the full listing right here!

Contents hide
1 UFC 4 Soundtrack
2 Tracklist
3 Spotify Playlist
4 Release Date & Pre-order

UFC 4 Soundtrack

EA shared the new on Twitter, shortly after revealing the top 10 fighters ratings for the game – which you can check out right here.

ufc 4 soundtracl
FIRE! It’s a very impressive line up for the MMA game

After the awesome music, which featured Action Bronson, appeared in the trailer, we’re super excited to finally see what we’ll be listening to in the game.

The soundtrack features Eminem, J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa and more, and is available on both Spotify and Apple Music.

The soundtrack will also debut up-and-coming artist Jevon’s new MMA-inspired track titled Gracie Brothers. This is a reference to the legendary family that helped make Brazilian Jiu Jitsu famous around the world.

Tracklist

You can view the full soundtrack below.

soundtrack

Spotify Playlist

If you want to listen to these awesome tunes on Spotify, you can do right here!

Release Date & Pre-order

UFC 4 is coming out on 14 August 2020, for Xbox One and PS4.

Guarantee your copy, and get some amazing bonus swag to go along with it – head over to our full pre-order guide below for more details.

PRE-ORDER NOW: UFC 4 for Xbox One or PS4

Written by Ramzi Musa

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon