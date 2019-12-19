Playstation Plus: Free Games January 2020 – What to expect next month

One of the best perks of being a Playstation Plus member is the access to exclusive free game offers every month. Playstation’s latest set of free games will be announced later this month, but what can we expect from the January?

As it will be the first free games of 2020, we’re hoping for a special set of offers from Sony.

How to claim free Playstation games

So long as you have an active Playstation Plus membership, you will be able to download the free games from the Playstation store on your console.

If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for 12 months at a fee of £49.99 – this grants you access to the free games of December and the following 11 months, so what are you waiting for?

Last month’s free games

The following games will be available for free download from the Playstation Store for all PS Plus members until the end of December 2019.

Titanfall 2 – the single-player campaign sees you following the story of Jack Cooper, a rifleman from the Frontier Militia, and is a must-play!

– the single-player campaign sees you following the story of Jack Cooper, a rifleman from the Frontier Militia, and is a must-play!

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game – race on legendary tracks, such as the Daytona, with official bikes and athletes.

What we want to see for January

As we’ve previously mentioned, January’s free games are the first of 2020, so we’re hoping for something a little special…

Free games we want to see:

The Last of Us – with the second instalment of the post-apocalyptic game set to be released in 2020, releasing the original on PS plus would be a great warm up.

– with the second instalment of the post-apocalyptic game set to be released in 2020, releasing the original on PS plus would be a great warm up. God of War – the eight instalment of the action-adventure game, stepped away from Greek mythology, being set in ancient Norway.

– the eight instalment of the action-adventure game, stepped away from Greek mythology, being set in ancient Norway. Uncharted – The full Nathan Drake Collection becoming available on PS Plus would make for an incredible early Christmas present.

If the PS Plus’ free games don’t live up to your hopes, then don’t worry too much as there are a ton of other games available this Christmas.

