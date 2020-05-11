Roblox: Is it on PC? How to Download, Platforms, Best Game Modes & More

Players of all ages can create immersive 3D worlds in Roblox - an insane online multiplayer entertainment platform.

There are plenty of unique and enjoyable game modes available in the worlds you create, and it’s pretty easy for anyone to jump in and start exploring.

The game is only available on a select few platforms, but we're here to show you how to download it on your PC!

There are also some May promo codes that players can redeem, featuring some special collectable items and cosmetics.

Continue below for all of the details!

How to download it on PC

PC gamers - you are in luck!

You will have no trouble trying to download Roblox for your console (unlike PS4 and Switch gamers).

Roblox is available on Xbox, PC, Mac, and various mobile devices, so here's how to get started for free in four easy steps:

Head over to the Roblox website and create an account.

Upon logging into Roblox, visit any game and click on the green 'Play' button.

A pop-up window will appear, informing you that Roblox Player is installing.

Once installed, the game will automatically open.

Best games to play on Roblox?

Here are 3 of the top Roblox games, picked by PCGamesN:

Natural Disaster Survival

It plays lot like PUBG but you don’t worry about players, only the natural elements!

Theme Park Tycoon 2

Build the theme park of your wildest dreams, expand, earn cash, and ride!

Jailbreak

You decide to be either a police officer or a criminal.

Choose to either keep the prisoners in or try to escape.

If an escape is successful, the game becomes an open world!

