Is Sony about to make a big reveal? Or will they give us a look at some of the games coming up?

The next big Sony show is rumoured to land next week!

If it does, what could the gaming giant give us? Will it be more about the hardware or focus on games?

Rumours are swirling that Sony will have a show on 6 August.

THE TWO TOWERS: Sony hasn’t been immune to memes, but the PS5 looks great

They are leaving it a little late to announce such an event, but it doesn’t take long for word to spread about a PS5 event these days.

Even if it isn’t exactly on 6 August, we are expecting another big event from Sony soon. They still have a lot of questions to answer about the PS5.

There were rumours that Sony would annouce the release date, price, and open up pre-orders for the PS5 earlier this month.

They didn’t come to pass, but these are the key details gamers are waiting to hear.

READ MORE: Spider-Man Miles Morales: PS5 Upgrade Details And Game’s Scope Confirmed

The price could blow us all away and come in at a reasonable £400, but it is more likely to hit close to the £500 mark.

As for a release date, Sony are still using the “Holiday 2020” line, but we all expect it to land in late November.

What about the games?

After Xbox showcased their exclusive titles, Sony could do something similar.

However, gamers are also desperate to get a look at massive cross-platform titles on next-gen, so what could we see?

NBA 2K21

First announced during the PS5 reveal event, 2K has focused on next-gen gaming for their title this year.

ZION’S ROAR: We only got a glimpse of in-engine play, will 2K show us more?

While it is available via backward compatibility, to truly get the next-gen feel, you have to buy the next-gen edition of NBA 2K21. However, 2K has not yet told us exactly what that means for gameplay and features.

A State of Play would be the perfect time to do so.

FIFA 21

While the cover star was revealed and the trailer released, we have seen very little of FIFA 21 on next-gen.

A sneak-peek at some next-gen gameplay would get the extensive FIFA 21 audience excited for the PS5.

Gran Turismo 7

We’ve had a look at GT7 already, but with the success of F1 2020 the racing community is more engaged than ever.

GET A GRIP: GT7 has some work to do on next-gen

After Microsoft’s reveal of Forza Motorsport, Sony may want to counter and get the hype back for their own exclusive racer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Warzone might be the biggest game of the year, but the next Call of Duty is hotly anticipated.

With an expected title of Black Ops Cold War, everyone is anxiously waiting to get a look at the next adventure, and what impact it could have on the massive Battle Royale game.

READ MORE: Madden 21 x PlayStation 5: What Sony’s new console could do for the NFL game