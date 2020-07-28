Red Dead Online Update Patch Notes: New Red Dead Redemption 2 content, missions & more

Here’s everything we know that’s arriving in this all-new “significant update” in the Wild West.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past few days, you may have missed that, at long last, a significant update is coming to Red Dead Online.

Here’s what we know about the Patch Notes for this update.

Early Patch Notes

In a post last week from Rockstar announcing significant updates to both Red Dead and GTA Online, we have a hint at what is to come:

“For Red Dead Online, players can expect a massive new update to arrive Tuesday, July 28th featuring a new Frontier Pursuit that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism as part of an all-new Role, plus a new Outlaw Pass, tons of community-requested features and fixes, and much more to play and discover in the months to come.”

HOLD YOUR NERVE – Some more dangerous animals looks to be arriving

This coupled with the images on the post, suggest that some much fiercer hunting missions will be on the way.

Stay tuned for the full Patch Notes as they drop.

