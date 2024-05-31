Score the Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude" Below its Retail Price

If you're a fan of Jordans, the 11, and its heritage, then you're in luck! You can pick up the incredibly retro Air Jordan 11 "Gratitude" colorway below its regular retail price today.

At StockX, pairs of these black and white high-tops are available up to $32 below their retail price, depending on your size. The sneaker deal gets even better if you're from the UK though, as pairs are available for as little as £155, making it a great time to invest if you've been itching to add this release to your collection.

Credit: Nike

The "Gratitude" 11 is a tribute to the rich legacy of the Jordan brand, celebrating its storied heritage with a design that pays homage to the renowned "Defining Moments" series. This iteration, however, reintroduces the classic Jordan 11 silhouette with a modern twist, replacing the usual mesh upper with leather for an enhanced look and feel. The high-cut patent leather overlays, paired with a sleek white midsole and a semi-translucent rubber outsole, create a clean, sophisticated design that has remained timeless over the years.

Adding to the timelessness are metallic gold details, including the embossed Jumpman logo on the lateral ankle and the iconic "23" on the heels. These elements echo the legacy of Michael Jordan and make it a standout Air Jordan for fans of basketball or the sneaker collection to cherish by adding to their collection.

If you fall into any of these camps, then make sure you check it out using the link below as you might just find a pair available below its regular retail price.

