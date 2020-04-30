Virtual Dutch GP: Confirmed grid – Leclerc going for three in a row, celebrity racers, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Alessio Romagnoli, how to watch

The Virtual GP returns with a long list of star names. Who can stop Leclerc making it three in a row?

After a week off for the #ChallengeWilliams event, the Virtual GP is back with the Virtual Dutch GP!

As the Zandvoort circuit is not in the F1 2019 game the race will take place at the Interlagos track in Brazil – which won a fan vote to host the race.

As the coronavirus delays continue, F1 drivers and fans have embraced the virtual racing world, with more and more celebrities wanting to get involved.

So who is racing this week?

Can anyone stop Charles Leclerc?

The young Monegasque driver has bossed the Virtual GP field with pole and the win in both the Vietnam and Chinese GPs.

Lining up to try and stop him will be the usual suspects.

FAST START: Leclerc has disappeared out front in some of these races

Alex Albon, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, and Antonio Giovinazzi are all taking aim at the Ferrari driver, but can anyone beat him?

READ MORE: F1 2020: Release date, new features & more

Albon took a competitive second-place last time out in China, while George Russell has been extremely lively in the races and will be trying to chase down his old F2 rival.

Schumacher returns

A Schumacher will be in an F1 event…

David Schumacher, son of Ralf and nephew to Michael, who competed in Formula 3 last year will be racing on Sunday in the Racing Point team.

This will stir more than a few emotions for F1 fans.

Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad join the grid

English cricket will be represented by two heroes in Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad.

Stokes returns for his second race after a promising display around the Albert Park circuit during the Virtual Vietnam GP.

WET ONE: The Williams drivers have battled hard in F1 2019

“The last race was a great experience to understand what F1 racing is really about and I really enjoyed it” commented Ben.

“This time around I have been doing a few more Grand Prix around the track, sticking to the regulations to get used to what it’s going to be like come race day. I’m not saying I’m going to be any closer to the other drivers but I have practiced a lot better and hopefully given myself a better chance.”

READ MORE: F1 2020 My Team: New details confirmed

Joining Stokes is bowler Stuart Broad, who will be jumping in the Alpha Tauri car for his first taste of the Virtual GP.

Alessio Romagnoli to race

AC Milan captain and star defender Alessio Romagnoli will also be getting his feet wet in the Virtual Dutch GP.

Following on from Thibaut Courtois & Ciro Immobile’s appearances last time out, he will be trying to secure a point for the footballers this week.

Confirmed grid so far

Here are the drivers that we know so far.

Team Driver A Driver B Mercedes TBD TBD FDA Hublot Esports Team Charles Leclerc Enzo Fittipaldi Red Bull Racing Alex Albon Ben Stokes Mclaren TBD TBD Renault TBD TBD Racing Point David Schumacher Jimmy Broadbent Haas TBD TBD Alpha Tauri Stuart Broad Alessio Romagnoli Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi TBD Williams George Russell Nicholas Latifi

How to watch

The Virtual Dutch GP will start at 6pm BST on Sunday, 3 May.

It will be streamed on Formula 1’s official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

NEED IT: Fans are waiting to race in the new Alpha Tauri livery

It will also be broadcast live with international broadcast partners in over 100 countries including in the UK on Sky Sports, in the US on ESPN, and FOX Sports Asia across Southeast Asia.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Career Mode: R&D changes confirmed

The F1 Esports Pro Exhibition race will precede the Virtual Grand Prix – and is set to begin at 5pm BST.

The broadcast will be available on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels as well as selected TV broadcasters and is expected to run for 1 hour.