ChallengeWilliams: Your chance to race against George Russell and Nicholas Latifi – Format, how to watch, how to take part & more

Both George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will face a series of tasks and a grid of fans this Sunday!

It’s a week off for the Virtual GP, which means #Challenge is back!

After the successful and entertaining #ChallengeLando event a few weeks ago, it’s back with #ChallengeWilliams!

Both George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have been racing in the Virtual Grand Prix Series and now they will be taking on a variety of challenges, including a grid of fans.

Delivered by Gfinity and Formula 1, it’s sure to be another great show.

#ChallengeWilliams format

There will be three different challenges for Russell & Latifi to take on.

The first will be a five-lap race against former Williams team members. Now that could be Patrick Head or it could be Damon Hill, we’ll have to wait and see.

The second challenge will be against Ian Poulter and a field of celebrities. In a 25% race (probably 13-15 laps) the two Williams drivers will be taking to the Silverstone circuit to try and capture the magic of Nigel Mansell’s epic drive in 1987 for Williams when he sold teammate Nelson Piquet a famous dummy into the Stowe corner to take the lead.

The final challenge will be against the fans. In a 25% race the two Williams drivers will take on 16 fans and try to battle through from the middle of the pack to secure a win.

Both the track and the weather conditions for the final challenge will be decided by a fan poll at the start of the show!

How to take part

With only 16 race seats available to fans, it will be tricky to get included.

Firstly, you’ll need to be a PC racer on F1 2019.

Then it is likely about keeping your eyes peeled on social media for posts where you can drop your Steam ID and playing the waiting game!

How to watch

The #ChallengeWilliams event start at 6pm BST on Sunday, 26 April.

It will be streamed live across Formula 1’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.