Virtual Dutch GP: Format, race, drivers, predicted grid, how to watch, & more

The Virtual GP returns and we are headed to Brazil this weekend. Who could be taking part?

Formula 1 maybe be eyeing a return in July, but the Virtual Grand Prix Series returns this Sunday!

After taking a week off for the excellent #ChallengeWilliams event, the VirtualGP is back with the Virtual Dutch GP.

Since Zandvoort isn’t available on the current F1 2019 game, the race will be held at Brazil’s Interlagos – which won a fan vote to host the race.

The Dutch circuit will be in F1 2020 though, which is set to arrive on 10 July.

Let’s take a look at this weekend’s event.

F1 driver predictions

The two-time winner and seemingly invincible Charles Leclerc is bound to return at the spearhead of the younger generation of F1 drivers.

REMARKABLE: There has been a lot of action in the Virtual GPs

Other stalwarts like Lando Norris, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Alex Albon are very likely to return. Hopefully Carlos Sainz will come back too after making his debut in the Virtual Chinese GP two weeks ago.

Sebastian Vettel to race?

The older generation of F1 drivers are yet to get involved in the Virtual GPs, but that could be about to change.

Sebastian Vettel recently took delivery of a sim rig. He will undoubtedly want time to practice so he isn’t off the pace, but hopefully he will join Leclerc under the FDA Hublot Esports Team banner.

Celebrity racers

Big names from outside the world of racing have flocked to the Virtual GP to go wheel-to-wheel with the best drivers in the world. From Ian Poulter and Liam Payne to Sir Chris Hoy and Thibaut Courtois, who could join the ranks this time?

WHO CAN STOP HIM: Leclerc has been on a charge in Virtual GPs

It’s safe to say that Courtois loves sim racing so I’m sure he will be champing at the bit to get back into a race.

Race format

As before, the Virtual Dutch GP will involve an 18-minute qualifying session to determine the grid ahead of a 50% distance race.

That should be 35-36 laps of the Interlagos track. The race is being held there after it won a fan vote as the Zandvoort circuit isn’t entering the F1 games until F1 2020.

How to watch

The Virtual Dutch GP will start at 6pm BST on Sunday, 3 May.

It will be streamed live on Formula 1’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

It is likely, but not yet confirmed, that broadcasters like Sky and ESPN that showed the Virtual Chinese GP will also show the Virtual Dutch GP.