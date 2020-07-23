UPDATED* PGA TOUR 2K21 Courses: TPC Southwind, TPC San Antonio, TPC Louisiana, Riviera Club, TPC Boston, 15 venues, Confirmed tournaments & more

The courses in PGA Tour 2K21 are being revealed!

Here's everything we know about the locations and tournaments that are going to be in the game.

PGA TOUR 2K21 Courses Reveal

The courses are being slowly drip fed through Social Media, and they're looking great so far.

TPC Southwind

So it looks like another amazing TPC course will be joining the ranks in PGA Tour 2K21.

TPC Southwind is based in Memphis, Tennessee, and has been the venue for the tour's annual FedEx St.Jude Classic for around 20 years!

TPC San Antonio

So it looks like another prestigious course will be joining the ranks in PGA Tour 2K21.

TPC San Antonio is based in southern United States, Texas.

From what we've seen, 2K has captured some truly stunning scenery of from the venue, that players will surely enjoy exploring in the game!

TPC Louisiana confirmed

Next up on the list - TPC Louisiana.

TPC Louisiana is an 18 hole golf course is said to have stunning scenery as a result of being so close to the Mississippi River Delta.

Riviera Country Club

The one and only Riviera Country Club will be in PGA Tour 2K21.

It has played host to three major championships - including the U.S Open, and two PGA Championships!

TPC Boston

The amazing TPC Boston joins the ranks of playable venues in PGA Tour 2K21.

There are few difficult holes on the course, and some especially small greens which are going to no doubt pose a challenge to players!

TPC Sawgrass

TPC Sawgrass will be playable in the game.

Located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, it is home to the PGA Tour headquarters and hosts the prestigious Players Championship.

There's a very recognisable and challenging 17th hole called Island Green, which is sure to test players' skill (and resolve!)

TPC Twin Cities

A little later than usual, 2K confirmed the incredible TPC Twin Cities for the game.

Designed by Arnold Palmer, the course is noted for a signature beach bunker on the 7th hole and a design that puts players' strategic game front and centre.

TPC Scottsdale

Fans will be over the moon to hear that Scottsdale is featuring in PGA Tour 2K21.

The course is set in the Sonoran Desert and surrounded by mountains, so we're expecting to see some truly beautiful sights!

With Stadium and Champions courses, this is where legends are made!

East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Gold Club has officially made the cut in PGA Tour 2K21!

The course is the permanent location of the finale of the PGA Tour Playoffs and the FedEx Cup.

Quail Hollow Club

Number 6 is the prestigious Quail Hollow Club.

This country club and golf course is based in North Carolina, and plays host most recently to the Wells Fargo Championship.

Atlantic Beach Country Club

Our 5th venue for the game is confirmed! Atlantic Beach Country Club!

To go with the post, 2K writes that the creator of the course, said, "The further you hit the ball, the harder the course gets."

Challenge accepted!

TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run will be in PGA Tour 2K21, and it will certainly be a challenge for players. The high risk, but high reward course is perfect for gamers looking to be pushed to the limit!

The 18 hole course is located in Silvis, Illinois near to the Rock River.

It plays host to the annual John Deere Classic, a regular on the PGA Tour's schedule.

Innisbrook's Copperhead Course

Next up is Innisbrook's Copperhead Course. Home of the annual Valspar Championship!

The fairways is described as having rolling terrain. Combine that with loads of lakes and ponds, and you get one of the most difficult courses on the PGA Tour.

TPC Summerlin

As predicted, 2K have released the next course to make the cut the very same day!

TPC Summerlin will be playable on in PGA Tour 2K21. Head to Las Vegas, Nevada to take on the pros!

TPC River Highlands

The first confirmed venue was TPC River Highlands. The announcement was made over the PGA Tour 2K21 Instagram page.

The private golf club is located in Cromwell, Connecticut. and has been the venue for the prestigious Travelers Championship!

What do we know so far?

We now know that the game will feature 15 licensed golf courses. Thanks to real-world scanning, 2K's golfing sim have seemingly been able to capture these courses in amazing accuracy.

The trailer also gave us a glimpse of some recognisable grounds, which will likely feature in the game. These included:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic - TPC Deere Run

3M Open - TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship - East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship - Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open - TPC San Antonio

Release Date

PGA Tour 2K21 will be available to play on Friday, 21 August 2020.

If you fancy guaranteeing your copy when it comes out, pre-orders are now available.

Head over to our pre-order guide to find the best version for you, and check out some of the awesome pre-order bonuses on offer.

