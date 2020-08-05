BREAKING* PES 2021: NO DEMO – Season Update, Free Version & more

There has been speculation about when we will first play Konami’s new game, and now it is confirmed.

News has been confirmed ahead of the PES 2021 Season Update!

Check out below confirmation surrounding the PES 2021 Demo and how you can still play PES for free before the Season Update arrives.

No PES 2021 Demo

Unsurprisingly, Konami will not be releasing a demo ahead of PES 2021. Instead it will arrive in the form of a Season Update.

This was confirmed by European PES Brand Manager Lennart Bobzien when talking to RealSport.

In response to being asked if there will be a demo for PES 2021, Bobzien said “I can confirm that there will not be a demo for eFootball PES 2021 Season Update. As a result of the delayed finish for various football season and the “Season Update” approach, we decided against a demo this year”.

However, there is still an opportunity to get in the swing of things ahead of the release on Tuesday, 15 September 2020.

PES 2021 will just be a Season Update, meaning there will be no need for a demo this year.

The update will come with all the latest player and club data. So don’t fret, PES will be refreshed ahead of the new season.

SQUAD! You will be able to play as some of Europe’s top teams when the Season Update arrives

It will also include an exclusive Euro 2020 mode where you can compete for European glory on the international stage.

Whether the Season Update will include any other new features we will have to wait and see.

If you just want a taste of the gameplay, a free lite version of PES 2020 is now available on the PlayStation Store.

As PES 2021 is just an update, the gameplay should not change too much so this is a great way to see if the game is for you.

SAME SAME! Don’t expect much change for PES 2021

PES 2022 looks to be Konami’s focus and now could be the time to get a feel for the game ahead of the Next Gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X.

