PES 2021: More updates coming ahead of launch

Speaking to RealSport, PES’ European Brand manager stated there is more to come this year.

PES 2020 was an award-winning title, with the exclusive licensing of Juventus indicating that Konami were back in a big way.

Fast forward 12 months and PES 2021 will just be a “Season Update” of 2020, as Konami look to concentrate on their next title for Next Gen consoles.

That said, could Pro Evo still have a trick up its sleeve?

Same, same but different?

By “Season Update”, this means PES 2021 will have the same gameplay and features as PES 2020, but with new kits and rosters.

We’ve already seen the new Arsenal kit teased, however, Konami has lost two of the clubs it had on PES 2020 – AC Milan and rivals Inter Milan.

Could they bringing in anything new to rectify these losses?

Masterful minds

We’ve already seen new Master League managers arriving for PES 2021’s career mode.

GUARD OF HONOUR – Pep Guardiola is one of three new Master League managers confirmed so far

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Chelsea’s Frank Lampard and Wales manager Ryan Giggs can manage your club on Master League, but that may not be all that’s arriving.

More to come?

RealSport spoke to Lennart Bobzien, European PES Brand Manager said about whether anything else would be arriving this year.

He said: “We will have more general updates to share before launch in September, but the fundamental “Season Update” approach will not change.”

ON THE CARDS? Have Roma signed an exclusive deal with Konami?

What could these “general updates” be?

Well, we could be seeing the exclusive rights for AS Roma – with I Giallorossi not appearing on FIFA 21 this year.

Sao Paulo has signed on as an Official Partner, suggesting that Konami is still securing licensing agreements.

Whether it’s more clubs or more managers, don’t sleep on Konami – especially with PES 2022 already in the works.

READ MORE: Everything we know about PES 2021