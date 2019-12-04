UPDATED* PES 2020 Data Pack 3.0: Player Face updates arriving

PES 2020's last Data Pack arrived in October, but Konami are back with their Data Pack 3.0 patch, arriving on Thursday, December 5th.

Not only did Data Pack 2.0 include gameplay and game mode improvements, but Konami introduced a load of new league and team licences, new competitions, new legends, new kits/boots and even updated stadiums.

Data Pack 3.0 is now live and every new change and update can be found here!

Player face update

New player faces are finally being added to the game, featuring young stars from the Premier League like Joelinton, Tyrone Mings and Calgar Soyuncu.

The face updates are a welcome addition, making PES 2020 gameplay look more authentic than ever before.

Evidently, Konami has set the bar high when it comes to PES 2020 updates.

Other Premier League players include Chelsea's Fiakyo Tomori, Hamza Choudury of Leicester and Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott.

And outside the Premier Division...

Another player coming with Data Pack 3.0 is PES partner club Bayern Munich's Ivan Perisic.

After his full 3D scan, you'll know exactly when you're up against the Croatian midfielder.

There are further additions from around Europe - Brescia's Sandro Tonali, Atletico Madrid left back Renan Lodi, PSV forward Donyell Malen as well as Serbian international Filip Kostic.

South American additions

Another bunch of players have just been added to the roster!

The players included in this update are Josef de Souza (Al Ahli), Leonardo Sigali (Racing Club de Avellaneda), German Cano (Independiente Medellin), Youcef Atal (Nice) and Walter Daniel Benitez (Nice).

On Wednesday, Konami also added Sao Paulo star Antony and Bruno Henrique of Flamengo.

This new content is coming all week long.

Bookmark this article as it will receive updates when we receive the latest Data Pack 3.0 news.

