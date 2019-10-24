PES 2020 Data Pack 2.0 Available Now! - Everything in Konami's new download - new league licence & 30+ new player faces

PES 2020's Data Pack 2.0 update arrived on PS4, Xbox One & PC on Thursday, 24 October.

In this article we list everything we know about the new patch update for the brilliant game.

The Data Pack will flash up when you load up PES 2020, so all you need to do is accept the download and enjoy the new content.

Data Pack 2.0 Trailer

New League & Team Licenses

As we reported recently, Konami have announced yet another licensing agreement, as the official PES YouTube confirmed that the Italian Serie B will be introduced in their Data Pack 2.0.

This makes Pro Evo the only game to have a fully licensed Serie B on both console and mobile.

It seems that Konami’s PES title is back in a big way this year, also securing exclusive rights to Juventus and a licensing agreement with the Serie A.

New trophies

PES 2020 is the only game to have every single Serie A club on the game, and the Scudetto trophy arrives in this update.

UP FOR THE CUP: Will you lift the Serie A title in Master League?

The Russian Premier Liga Trophy also adds the finishes touches to the PES's exclusive rights on the division.

New Player Faces

Konami teased an update to player faces in Data Pack 2.0, releasing six new player faces coming in the update.

EARLY SEASON STARS: These six in-form players have earned real life likenesses

As you can see from the Tweet above, a number of players are receiving player face updates, including Norwich's star striker, Teemu Pukki.

Joining him, Switzerland right back Kevin Mbabu, Germany attacking midfieder Maximilian Eggestein, Leeds United & Poland man Mateusz Klich, Leicester City summer signing Dennis Praet and Bayer Leverkusen's Kerem Demirbay.

TO THE FUTURE: Expect this pair to shine for Bayern in the years to come

PES 2020's official Twitter released even more player faces, revealing face updates to Bayern Munich players, Mickael Cuisance and Alphonso Davies.

More arrvied the day before the release Data Pack 2.0 - Arsenal youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson will see their faces feature in the game.

DOING IT FOR THE KIDS: Can these young Gunners breakthrough this season?

Whilst a revamp of the Red Devils' younger generation was also confirmed - Fan favourite Daniel James will have an updated game face along with Tahith Chong and James Garner.

YOUNGSTERS UNITED: Can Man United's young stars help save their season?

It would seem these 13 player face updates are just a preview, with more player face updates to come. In fact, Twitter user Durandil PES has leaked the full list of 30 players set to arrive in Data Pack 2.0.

These are:

Sebastien Haller - West Ham

Dennis Praet - Leicester

Teemu Pukki - Norwich

Reiss Nelson - Arsenal

Joe Willock - Arsenal

Matt Macey - Arsenal

Kyle Walker-Peters - Tottenham

Daniel James - Manchester United

Tahith Chong - Manchester United

Angel Gomes - Manchester United

James Garner - Manchester United

Axel Tuanzebe - Manchester United

Thiago Mendes - Lille

Mike Maignan - Lille

Victor Osihen - Lille

Abdou Diallo - PSG

Merih Demiral - Juventus

Carlo Pinsoglio - Juventus

Timothy Castagne - Atalanta

Kerem Demirbay - Bayer Leverkusen

Mickael Cusiance - Bayern Munich

Anssumane Fati - Barcelona

Jean-Clair Todibo - Barcelona

Inaki Pena - Barcelona

Carles Perez - Barcelona

Daizen Maeda - Maritimo

International players:

Sebastian Szymanski - Poland

Kevin Mbabu - Switzerland

Niklas Bendtner - Denmark

Maximilian Eggestein - Germany

New kits

The Barcelona third kit arrives in Data Pack 2.0 - one of the finest strips on the market.

LOOKING THE PART: Barca's new alternate kit looks to be one of the most popular on PES 2020

New legends

Barcelona legends Deco and Rivaldo arrive as a legends in MyClub.

As for Arsenal, Andrey Arshavin is the sole legend that comes in Data Pack 2.0,

THE RUSSIAN PELE: Will you be lucky enough to get hold of Arshavin in MyClub?

Fellow partner club Manchester United aren't left out, with deadly strike partnership Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke also joining as legends.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2020

There are no new Juventus legends, but Bayern men Bixente Lizarazu and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Updated Stadiums

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is already on PES 2020 but enhanced stadium graphics give a greater feel when playing with the Gunners.

GUNNING FOR GLORY: Expect even more detail to the Emirates in Data Pack 2.0

New boots

Some great new boots in the update. The headline is four new pairs of Nikes - the Mercurial Superfly VII, Phanton Venom, Phantom Vision and Tiempo Legend VIII.

LOOK SHARP: Nike players will be looking the part in these new boots

Two new sets of PUMAs, the FUTURE 4.1 NETFIT and PUMA ONE 5.1, are now available, as well as some retro looking Umbros, the Medusae 3 and Velocita 4.

Gameplay Improvements

Plenty of subtle gameplay tweaks arrives on Data Pack 2.0. The following have been taken from the official Konami website.

Matchday

Made it possible for users on the same Side to be matched with one another to improve matchmaking wait times during the Group Match Stage

Removed the cap that prevented users from joining the Side with more members when there was a considerable difference in numbers between Sides

Introduced different Group Match Stages and Grand Finals for Basic, Intermediate and Expert players, wherein users are sorted into an appropriate category depending on their rating.

Fixes

Various fixes applied to players and player data, including appearance-issues and players whose stronger foot was incorrect in-game

An issue which caused changes to the Base Colour of Media Backdrop and Sponsor Logo Image menus for some teams to be reset to their defaults after installing the previous update

An issue affecting online PvP matches, where changes made to stadium settings prior to a match occasionally failed to carry over into gameplay

An issue that prevented users from receiving myClub login bonuses when accessing myClub indirectly from the Information screen in the Top Menu

A display issue affecting your GP counter after losing an Auction, which caused it to appear as though you were refunded more GP than you had actually bid

An issue when purchasing myClub Coins that resulted in a delay before they would be added to your in-game balance.

An issue that prevented the Squad Rating value displayed in the Matchday Squad Management screen from updating when switching between squads.

An issue that occurred in Master League when playing with the Thai League that caused the weather to be snowy even when snow had not been selected

Gameplay Fixes

An issue that prevented the super cancel technique from working as intended

An issue that caused the amount of extra time remaining to spontaneously change

An issue that caused the positioning of your defenders to become unnatural when a player marked under Mark Settings left the pitch.

An issue where your opponent's yellow cards failed to display in the Game Plan menu

An issue where certain phrases in the commentary did not match actual gameplay

An issue that caused problems with the audio playback for stadium announcements and crowd noise/chants.

An issue that prevented obvious fouls from being flagged as fouls by the ref

An issue that resulted in some visual clipping during post-match scenes at Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo (Sao Paulo)

An issue that resulted in erratic ball trajectory when using the Trick FK move during a free kick with two kickers.

Gameplay Adjustment

Improved the system that judges which player to put the cursor on in case of a loose ball

Adjusted player reactions to loose balls

Adjusted the positioning of midfield and backline players when defending

Other Updates

A variety of minor adjustments have been made to each mode to improve the overall gaming experience.

