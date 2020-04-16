PES 2020 Data Pack 7.0 Patch Update: Release Date, Euro 2020, Player Faces & more

The official Euros DLC has been delayed, but Konami has confirmed content will appear soon.

The recent announcement that PES 2020’s Euro 2020 DLC has been delayed won’t come as a surprise to fans.

That said, Konami did confirm Euros content will still appear in the game through a Data Pack – so could that be just around the corner?

The Euro 2020 DLC was meant to appear in-game on Thursday, 30 April.

Of course, this is no longer being released, but could we see something around that time?

FRESH CONTENT – We saw new Brazilian and Thai kits in the last Data Pack

PES 2020’s Data Pack 6.0 appeared on Thursday, 9 April. Perhaps a new update three weeks after the last could come a bit early?

Data Packs tend to be released every month, so we think Thursday, 7 May is a more realistic target.

Euro 2020 content?

The official Euro 2020 DLC is no longer arriving, but a quote from the Konami announcement suggests that some form of content is coming:

“Konami has made the decision to cancel plans to release a physical version of PES 2020 with a Euro 2020 cover.

ON HOLD – We won’t see the official PES Euro cover until perhaps next year

“However, anyone who currently owns or is looking to purchase PES 2020 will still be able to enjoy the free update for PS4, Xbox One, and PC Steam when it is released through an upcoming Data Pack.”

READ MORE: Everything we know about PES 2021

We believe that although there will be no option to play the official Euro 2020 tournament on the game, we could see stadiums and graphics packages arrive in-game.

Along with the official tournament itself, here’s what was meant to be in the Euro 2020 DLC:

Kits

All 55 UEFA nations official kits and licenced logos will have been in the game.

Stadiums

With the final being held at Wembley Stadium on 12 June, the home of English football has been recreated in the game.

Whether the kits and stadiums appear in the Data Pack remains to be seen.

Player Faces

There is always new Player Faces every time Konami releases a new Data Pack in PES 2020.

TOP NOTCH – CR7’s new look appeared in Data Pack 6.0

With no club football on our screens at the moment, perhaps the team at Pro Evo will bring more international player faces on the game, to ensure that the European nations have an authentic feel.

READ MORE: PES 2020 Euro 2020 DLC Delayed