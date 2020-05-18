*BREAKING* PES 2020 Euro 2020 DLC Arriving In-game – Release Date, Data Pack 7.0, Patch Update, Teams, Stadiums & more
Despite the tournament’s postponement, its content is arriving in-game very soon.
The team at Konami announced after the postponement of Euro 2020 that the official DLC for PES 2020 would still be made available.
That is now about to come to light with a release date set for the new content!
Release Date
The PES 2020 Euro 2020 content will arrive in-game on Thursday, 4 June.
It was previously said it would arrive in a Data Pack, so expect this to be Data Pack 7.0.
Teams
All 55 European national sides will feature in the update.
Stadiums
Two brand new stadiums will appear in the update too.
Wembley Stadium, hosting the final of Euro 2020, was due to be included, so expect the other be one of the following:
- Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan
- Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark
- Puskas Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Aviva Stadium – Dublin, Republic of Ireland
- Arena Nationala – Bucharest, Romania
- Krestovksy Stadium – St Petersburg, Russia
- Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland
- San Mames – Bilbao, Spain
The Krestovsky Stadium is perhaps the most likely, as it was going to hold one of the quarter-finals and it being the home stadium of PES 2020 partner club Zenit St Petersburg.
The Allianz Arena in Munich, Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam and Rome’s Stadio Olimpico are all already on PES 2020.