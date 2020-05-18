[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES

*BREAKING* PES 2020 Euro 2020 DLC Arriving In-game – Release Date, Data Pack 7.0, Patch Update, Teams, Stadiums & more

Despite the tournament’s postponement, its content is arriving in-game very soon.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli May 18, 2020
EURO 2020 DLC

The team at Konami announced after the postponement of Euro 2020 that the official DLC for PES 2020 would still be made available.

That is now about to come to light with a release date set for the new content!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Check out the latest PES 2020 news now! 
 

Release Date

The PES 2020 Euro 2020 content will arrive in-game on Thursday, 4 June.

pes 2020 euros

It was previously said it would arrive in a Data Pack, so expect this to be Data Pack 7.0.

Teams

All 55 European national sides will feature in the update.

Stadiums

Two brand new stadiums will appear in the update too.

Wembley Stadium, hosting the final of Euro 2020, was due to be included, so expect the other be one of the following:

  • Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan
  • Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Puskas Arena – Budapest, Hungary
  • Aviva Stadium – Dublin, Republic of Ireland
  • Arena Nationala – Bucharest, Romania
  • Krestovksy Stadium – St Petersburg, Russia
  • Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland
  • San Mames – Bilbao, Spain

The Krestovsky Stadium is perhaps the most likely, as it was going to hold one of the quarter-finals and it being the home stadium of PES 2020 partner club Zenit St Petersburg.

The Allianz Arena in Munich, Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam and Rome’s Stadio Olimpico are all already on PES 2020.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

