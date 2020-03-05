Nintendo E3 2020 Predictions: Switch Pro, Gods & Monsters, Metroid Prime 4, Breath of the Wild 2, new games, hardware, & more

Now that we are in March, E3 2020 is rapidly approaching.

The largest gaming expo on the planet takes place 9 June to 11 June in Los Angeles, although there is some doubt about that given the always-changing coronavirus crisis.

This year looks set to be one of the most exciting years yet for Nintendo.

After a dry spell with respect to big releases, if rumours and the news that has come out so far is to be believed, a series of big releases are set to hit the shelves in 2020.

We already know that Nintendo has the next instalment of Animal Crossing coming soon, but what could they be announcing at E3 this year?

Fans are hoping to hear about some classic Nintendo characters as well as some hardware news...

Metroid Prime 4

SAMUS: So far Switch players have only been able to use her in Smash Bros

Metroid Prime is one of the most hotly anticipated releases for the Nintendo Switch and a sea of speculation exists around this mysterious game.

The release date is still yet to be announced but many predict it will be out around the same time as the Nintendo Switch Pro so the new hardware will have a flagship Nintendo franchise to showcase its capabilities.

Metroid Prime 4’s tumultuous development history has been the source of much disappointment for fans of the franchise who have been waiting for this game since its announcement way back in E3 2017.

From the information gleaned from Nintendo about the game, they promise that the game will be a departure from the games’ usual approach. It instead focuses on near-term events.

This may seem incredibly vague but so little is known about this game, that even the smallest piece of news is exciting and adds to the hype about this game.

Being able to play as Samus again in all her glory is a dream come true and hopefully at E3 2020 Nintendo will finally end the speculation and release more news on Metroid Prime 4.

Gods & Monsters

Another highly anticipated title is Gods & Monsters by Ubisoft.

Since its first appearance at E3 in 2019, many were in awe at its dazzling graphics and cartoonish style that seems reminiscent of Nintendo's Kid Icarus games.

The open-world nature of the game looks to be a very appealing feature, it's all about exploring the vast open-world inspired by Greek mythology and aiming to fight your way past mythical creatures that stand in your way.

According to the developers, Gods & Monsters has been heavily inspired by games such as Breath of the Wild, which can only ever mean good things when it comes to gameplay.

LIKE NOTHING ELSE: Gods and Monsters will be an open-world like no other

This open-world Greek mythology-inspired gem looks set to enthral players. With release pushed back until afte E3, there is still a good chance that Nintendo will use E3 to showcase even more of the game than we have seen already.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

When Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was announced fans were ecstatic, this is the news Nintendo and Zelda fans have been waiting for and Nintendo delivered with the first look trailer of the game from E3 2019.

The vague and mysterious first look trailer leaves you wanting to know more.

The graphics are entrancing and look absolutely incredible. It looks even better than the 2017 original, which really set the bar high for graphics within a Zelda game.

The release date is still unknown but rumoured to be out in 2020, and highly likely to make an appearance in E3 2020 with more information and trailers likely to be released.

It's theorised that Nintendo will most likely release Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 to coincide with the release of the Nintendo Switch Pro. Which is great news for fans of the franchise who will now be able to play Zelda with better graphics than ever before and enhanced gameplay that the Nintendo Switch Pro has promised to bestow upon us.

Nintendo Switch Pro

Perhaps one of the most anticipated Nintendo releases of all is the Nintendo Switch Pro console which has been the subject of rumours since 2019 about what the console will play like and what capabilities the console will have.

Rumoured to be released in 2020, the Nintendo Switch console looks like Nintendo is about to up its game massively in the console wars, with many hoping the new console will have 4k graphics.

PRO: Nintendo's next piece of hardware will raise the bar for gaming

Just being able to play 2020's big Nintendo releases such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Prime 4 and many others in 4k graphics glory would be an incredible achievement for Nintendo, which has often been criticised of lagging behind its competitors in terms of graphics.

All-in-all, the Nintendo Switch Pro looks like its set to be a welcome new addition to the Nintendo console family and hopefully will improve on the current Nintendo Switch with more beefed-up hardware.

With these games and Nintendo Switch Pro potentially set to be showcased at E3 2020, this year could be a very good year for Nintendo.