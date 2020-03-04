E3 2020: Still going ahead despite Coronavirus concerns - Ubisoft, Nintendo, Square Enix & more

With Coronavirus concerns increasing and cases popping up all around the world, several gaming-related events and tournaments have been postponed, or just straight-up cancelled.

Events and productions all around the world are taking a hit, with the health scare preventing larger groups of attendees from showing.

Now that we are just a few months away from E3 2020, there is some concern that perhaps if this coronavirus continues to spread.

However, we recently heard from an ESA representative that E3 2020 is planning to go ahead in June.

Nintendo

Recently we found out that Sony will not be making an appearance at E3 (for the second year running), but that hasn't stopped the Home of Mario from confirming that they will be attending.

Zelda’s back and better than ever

Unlike Sony, Nintendo will definitely be making an appearance in Los Angeles, but we’re not sure if they’ll be packing new hardware in the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro.

ZELDA: After the first game stole our hearts, Nintendo is back with a sequel to the BOTW series

With Sony out of the picture, there’s even more space for Nintendo to flex their muscle with their upcoming titles.

At last year’s E3 we got the first official trailer for the sequel to Zelda’s Breath of the Wild, so there is potential for an unveiling, or even just a release date to keep the community satisfied.

While a new Zelda game is still some time away, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be with us far sooner, coming on the 20 March.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft has a host of pretty exciting games lined up for release this year, especially those of you who have been anticipating news of a new Assassin's Creed game.

Assassins Creed Ragnarok

After two years of waiting, Ubisoft is finally returning with the next chapter to the popular franchise.

VALHALLA: The upcoming assassin's Creed title is inspired by Norse mythology

Ragnarok will be set in the Ninth Century and follow a female Viking named Jora.

However, some gamers are claiming that the character’s gender can be designated by the player like in the most recent title, Assassins Creed: Odyssey.

We’re just going to have to wait for word from Ubisoft on that one.

Gods & Monsters

Ubisoft unveiled an interesting title at E3 2019 that got us excited for its early 2020 release.

OPEN-WORLD EXPLORATION: Borrowing from themes from BOTW, Gods and Monsters will be an epic open-world contender

The new game is titled Gods and Monsters, and it’s going to include a lot of mythology-themed exploration and combat.

Described as “storybook adventure” set in a fantastical open-world of Greek mythology, the game features vast landscapes that look like they could have been taken straight from the Breath of the Wild series.

In what appears to be a fantasy setting you can see lush greenery and vast landscapes, giving gamers a general sense of the overall style that the game takes.

Square Enix

There’s little confirmed for the show so far, but there is plenty going on at Square Enix for us to talk about.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind & ‘Project Xehanort’

In the most recent instalment, Sora (the main protagonist) is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy at the start, but the game includes characters from Pixar worlds Toy Story, Tangled, Monsters Inc, Frozen, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

ASSEMBLE: The Pixar universe combines forces to take down an insidious enemy

To add to this, an all-new Kingdom Hearts mobile game is hitting iOS and Android mobile devices in Spring 2020, and ‘Project Xehanort’ is the working title for the game.

Avengers

It’s been close to two years since the first rumours of a Marvel’s Avengers game, so it’s fair to say it’s been a long time coming – even if we need to wait a little longer.

ARMAGEDDON: The game is kicked off with the events of A-Day, where the Avengers are targetted and snuffed out by Taskmaster

Following the release date delay, the hype around the game is at an all-time high, especially with the new gameplay trailer showing off footage from co-op missions.

It looks like the core heroes you can play as are Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, The Hulk and Ms. Marvel, with each hero having their own unique combat style that caters to their varying strengths and abilities.

