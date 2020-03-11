GRID Patch Notes: Update adds stats tracker & cleaning options

E3 2020 will be cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak, multiple reports claim

In a week filled with cancellations and postponements, we have now been dealt the final blow.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 11, 2020
e3 2020 expo cancelled coronavirus

At the start of the week, E3 2020 was still going ahead, but the seemingly inevitable has finally happened.

According to reports, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s E3 expo because of fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, the cancellation hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but multiple sources (including Devolver Digital and GamesIndustry.biz) revealed the news overnight.

Continue reading for all the details we have.

An official announcement is expected to be made at 4.30 pm GMT.

e3 2020
INFORMER: Indie developers Devolver Digital were one of the many accounts that reported the story overnight

Rumours suggest there could be some kind of online event held this summer, although whether the same companies would be involved remains to be seen.

That said, Microsoft’s Games Stack will be taking place online next week, with talks and discussions being published over a two-day period via live streams.

The timing couldn’t be worse as other gaming events (notably GDC 2020) have just announced cancellations and postponements.

We hope that Gamescom and the Tokyo Game Show don’t take a hit thanks to their August and September dates.

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

