E3 2020 Cancelled: Now what for Microsoft, next-gen, Nintendo, Ubisoft, & more

So the biggest games expo is off. What will the publishers and companies do instead?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 12, 2020
e3 2020 microsoft ubisoft nintendo ea play

As coronavirus continues to tighten its grip on society, things are looking bleak for gaming fans.

The news that E3, the summer’s biggest gaming expo, will no longer happen this year is certainly a blow.

However, it isn’t all doom and gloom. Just because E3 isn’t happening, doesn’t mean the gaming industry is going into hibernation.

The big developers and producers still have games & hardware they want to push, so what can expect this summer?

Microsoft & Xbox Series X

With Sony having long ago said they wouldn’t be attending E3 2020, the stage was set for Microsoft to steal headlines with a demonstration of their next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.

While that platform has now been taken away, don’t expect Microsoft to sit quietly all summer.

xbox series x e3 2020
STILL MOVING FORWARD: COVID-19 won’t stop Xbox

Quite what a “digital event” means no one knows, but it is sure to be a spectacular look at what the Xbox Series X can do.

The Xbox Series X will come equipped with lightning-fast, high-bandwidth DDR6 RAM that Microsoft has claimed will “usher in resolution and framerates we’ve never seen before”.

Sounds amazing!

Nintendo

BREATH OF FRESH AIR: Zelda was top of the E3 wishlist this year

The Japanese company have already suffered from production issues thanks to coronavirus, so this isn’t the first time they have had to adjust plans.

It sounds like they are on track though. They already have a very effective Nintendo Direct system to talk to their fans directly.

In a statement the company said;

“We’ll continue to be flexible and redirect our efforts to other ways of keeping our fans up to date about our activities and products.”

Whether that means Nintendo Direct or their Treehouse streams will happen in the week originally slated for E3 is anyone’s guess.

Fans had been hoping for news about Breath of the Wild 2 at E3. We might have to wait a bit longer.

Ubisoft

Along with every other major gaming entity, Ubisoft are standing behind ESA’s decision to call off E3.

The game maker, best known for the Assissin’s Creed series and Watch Dogs, are sure to keep themselves in the headlines.

ubisoft e3 update
BUSY TIME: Ubisoft are changing plans, but they will still drop something!

Sounds like it will be a busy summer of streaming. Make sure you are connected to WiFi!

