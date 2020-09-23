Breath of the Wild 2 Wii U: Breath of Evil, Nintendo Direct, Consoles, Release Date, Development Update & More

The original game was planned for release in 2015 as a Wii U exclusive, but was delayed twice.

The Breath of the Wild sequel is heading for release on the Nintendo Switch, but we haven’t heard much on the Wii U side.

Let’s go over all the latest details!

Latest News – Breath of Evil Leaked?

A new name for the Breath of the Wild sequel has reportedly been leaked, Breath of Evil.

THE LEAK IN QUESTION: If this reported leak is true, we’ll soon see big news on Breath of the Wild 2

While there are plenty of false theories floated out for major events like Nintendo Direct, this is one of the most exciting we’ve seen yet.

If this is indeed coming, it could be the highlight of Nintendo Direct!

Wii U

The original game, Breath of the Wild, was planned for release in 2015 as a Wii U exclusive, but was delayed twice.

A DARK TURN: The sequel is allegedly going to explore much darker themes

The game eventually released on 3 March 2017, but it was a launch game for the Switch, and the final Nintendo-published game for the Wii U.

So will we see the sequel reach the handheld Wii console?

Sadly, it isn’t looking very likely, since the Zelda sequel has only been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

That said, a lot can change between now and the release date, so keep an eye out.

Upon release, Breath of the Wild 2 will have the Switch community in absolute bits, and this is down to two reasons.

HANDHELD ACTION: We can’t wait for Zelda to return to the Switch!

The original Switch game was such a hit that the majority of gamers will be more than willing to re-invest in a new plot.

But a prolonged wait on an official release date could dampen the mood, especially with next-gen consoles arriving at the end of the year!

There is still no official release date for BOTW 2, but it can’t remain a secret forever!

Development

Recently, there were rumours about an alleged update on the game’s development began surfacing following an interview with the voice actors behind Revali and Zelda’s Spanish dubs.

LOST IN TRANSLATION: Somewhere along the line, it looks like the voice actors’ comments were taken down wrong

As reported by Gamereactor, the pair have noted that their work on the new game is already done.

In a quiet interview with Spanish podcast ‘A Coffee With Nintendo‘, the voice actors seemed to note that their work on the new game was already done!

What we didn’t know at the time, is that the pair were actually making a joke – albeit a bit of a distasteful one.

The two continued their act as they later claimed that they were unsure if they should have disclosed such sensitive information.

So, if this was all just a joke between friends, then we are quite a bit further away from the release date than initially thought!

